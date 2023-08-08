"A crushing loss": Fans devastated over The Exorcist director William Friedkin's death

Critically acclaimed director William Friedkin died at his Bel Air home in Los Angeles from heart failure and pneumonia on August 7, 2023. Fans are devastated over the "crushing loss" of the artist.

Anthony King @akdonelly The last two paragraphs of William Friedkin’s memoir. He lived a long life and provided us with some of the most incredible stories ever told. A crushing loss. pic.twitter.com/nSw2yUViXY

Friedkin, 87, was best known for his 1973 horror classic The Exorcist and Academy Award-winner The French Connection. His other popular works include Killer Joe, To Live and Die in L.A., Sorcerer, and The Boys in the Band.

The director's most recent work was The Devil and Father Amorth, a documentary about exorcism that premiered in 2017. The Caine Mutiny-Court Martial, a novel and stage drama by Herman Wouk, served as the basis for the final production. The remake features Kiefer Sutherland and is slated to debut at the Venice International Film Festival this year.

"There will never be another William Friedkin": Twitter users and the director's fans grieve the monumental loss

Following the monumental loss of William Friedkin on Monday, August 7, his fans have taken to Twitter to express their grief and look back at his great works including his 2013 memoir titled The Friedkin Connection. In this memoir, the director wrote that he never thought of quitting.

A Twitter user looked back at the part where Friedkin mentioned he is yet to make his "Citizen Kane," referring to the timeless classic, and that there is yet so much work for him to do. He further wrote that he knew he might fail again, but "maybe next time I'll fail better."

Anthony King @akdonelly The last two paragraphs of William Friedkin’s memoir. He lived a long life and provided us with some of the most incredible stories ever told. A crushing loss. pic.twitter.com/nSw2yUViXY

Another user stated how "there will never be another William Friedkin," describing him as an iconoclast who leaves behind a string of extraordinary works, "even a few bonafide masterpieces, but also a lot of perfect interviews."

Justin LaLiberty @jlalibs



he leaves behind a career of great films, even a few bonafide masterpieces, but also a lot of perfect interviews



RIP there will never be another William Friedkin -- he was the definition of an iconoclast, told it like it was and was decidedly stubborn down to the bitter endhe leaves behind a career of great films, even a few bonafide masterpieces, but also a lot of perfect interviewsRIP pic.twitter.com/oYUxcYH2hN

Several others looked back at moments when the acclaimed director inspired them during speeches, interviews, or movie sequences, especially Oscar-winner The French Connection. Fans called him a "God of chaos" and a "legend among filmmakers."

Ke⚔️in @JustAddKnives

What followed was HOURS of him holding court answering everything thrown his way about his work and peers until the crowd tapped out.



To ever have been in the vicinity of the passion this man exuded for cinema was a privilege.



RIP William Friedkin’s last ovation here in LA.What followed was HOURS of him holding court answering everything thrown his way about his work and peers until the crowd tapped out.To ever have been in the vicinity of the passion this man exuded for cinema was a privilege.RIP pic.twitter.com/L0yPOJ8zh8

Samuel J. May @sjmay92

R.I.P William Friedkin ~ The French Connection (1971) "I have no regard for and no knowledge of the value of money, I'm not saying that's a virtue, just a fact. For me, the greatest thrill in the world, the only thrill, is getting 20 seconds on the screen that really gases you"R.I.P William Friedkin ~ The French Connection (1971) pic.twitter.com/z29u7y3P7v

Twitter user praising The French Connection (Image via @TSting18/Twitter)

John Frankensteiner @JFrankensteiner



pic.twitter.com/nZLeJew40J William Friedkin records one of the greatest director commentary tracks of all time for the Cruising Blu-ray

The Lord of the Rings actor, Elijah Wood, also paid tribute to Friedkin, calling him a "cinematic master" and describing his influence as a power that will continue to impact the industry and other artists forever.

More about William Friedkin's life, family, and works

According to CBS News, William Friedkin was born in Chicago in 1935 and his mother was a nurse. His father, as per the director's memoir, was mostly busy and "owned nothing and made fifty dollars a week" until he was laid off.

Friedkin watched the first movie, None but the Lonely Heart, when he was six years old. He started his career directing TV shows before moving to his first big screen debut in 1967's comedy Good Times, which starred Sonny and Cher.

He had three brief marriages during the 1970s and 1980s, to French actress Jeanne Moreau, British actress Lesley-Anne Down, and TV news anchor Kelly Lange. The outlet reported that the famous late director is survived by his now-wife and producer Sherry Lansing, and their two sons.

The Exorcist director William Friedkin died on August 7, 2023.