"Build back better": Maui Smart City Conference conspiracy theory erupts in wake of wildfires 

Conspiracy theories claiming that Maui was set on fire to create a “Smart City” have spread across social media. The Hawaiian county hosted a conference in January to discuss ways they could facilitate growth. They intend to host another summit next month about using artificial intelligence to takeover the island. Some netizens took to the internet claiming that a “coordinated effort” was made in the destruction of the island to go forward with the plan.

One of the many netizens who reported about the theory included Twitter user @TPV_John. In a lengthy Twitter thread he explained that Maui was destroyed using “Directed Energy Weapons” to build a “Smart City.”

In a series of tweets he attached videos of how there were certain buildings and trees which were still standing despite the wildfire, which is far from normal. He also claimed that people spoke of “embers falling from the sky” but only in certain areas. The netizen said:

“Billionaires Oprah, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Lady Gaga who have mega homes they are totally UNSCATHED. Since when do “wildifires” start from fire falling from the sky, choosing which areas to burn?!?!”

The Twitter user then claimed that several celebrities had complained in the past of wanting more land in Maui and big conglomerates wanting to “redevelop the land” however the locals refused to let them do so. The netizen seemingly claimed that the wildfire may have been an effort to proclaim the land.

Maui “Smart City” conspiracy theory explored

Twitter user @The_R_a_v_e_n took to the internet to claim that the island was deliberately burnt down to “jump start” the development of the “Smart City.” The netizen also claimed that investors of the project included Vanguard and BlackRock.

Platform user @wokesocieties boldly noted that the wildfires were ignited by “elites” including Oprah Winfrey and Jeff Bezos to push forward the “Smart City” plan.”

Netizen @efenigson also explained how there allegedly was a contract to build high rise apartments and businesses in Lahaina. Speaking about the current wildfire in Lahaina:

“which was a historical town that couldn’t have any development done to it.. but now? It can.”

TikTok user Matt Roeske also took to the video-sharing platform to claim that there were two philosophies that were in place to build a “Smart City.” The first would include 15- minute cities being planned in such a way that would include essentials stores being located just a short walk away from residences.

In another theory he explained how the government of Hawaii intends to use artificial intelligence to create smart cities.

AP News also reported on a TikToker who said:

“So, now what’s also interesting is next month in September, Hawaii is hosting the digital government summit, utilizing AI to govern the island… it’s almost like they’re resetting something to start rebuilding for this.”

In response to the current Maui theories, the governor of Hawaii, Josh Green said in a statement:

“There is no truth to the horrendous assertation that the fires were deliberately set to raze the historic town of Lahaina, which was the first Capitol of the Hawaiian Kingdom.”

As many continue to conspire regarding the cause of the fires, many have created GoFundMe fundraisers to help those who have been displaced in Maui.