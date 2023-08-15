Who is John Pelletier? Maui police chief's identity explored amid ongoing efforts to identify the dead

As Hawaii reels in the aftermath of the catastrophic wildfire that began on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier details ongoing efforts to identify the dead. The disaster is said to be the deadliest wildfire in the United States in over a century.

On Saturday, August 12, Pelletier explained that official cadaver dogs have scoped out just three percent of the entire search area. He added that the death toll, currently at 96, would likely increase as "none of us really know the size of it (the wildfire) yet." He continued:

"We’ve got an area that we have to contain that is at least 5 square miles, and it is full of our loved ones."

John was appointed as Maui County's police chief back in November 2021, replacing Tivoli Faaumu.

John Pelletier previously served with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for over two decades

Born in Buffalo, New York, John Pelletier is the first non-Hawaiian to lead the police force. According to Hawaii News Now, his selection came in an effort to push for transparency and accountability within the force. His LinkedIn profile elaborates on his duties:

"Overseas public safety and police operations for 165,000 residents and 3 million tourists annually."

Hawaii News Now also reports that Pelletier is a third-generation police officer, currently residing in Wailuku, Hawaii. As per John's LinkedIn page, he graduated from the FBI National Academy, attending FBINA 276 and the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

During his interview with commission Chair Frank De Rego, he stated that he has led SWAT and K-9 units, been a detective sergeant in the gang unit, been a part of internal affairs, and been an instructor at the police academy. Adding to this, he was even in charge of the Las Vegas Strip during the 2017 mass shootings.

When questioned why he would be a good fit, John Pelletier remarked that his experience working with the Las Vegas PD would help him head the department at one of the largest tourist destinations in the world. He stated that his goal was to "reboot the entire department."

One of the key points he addressed during his appointment was to ensure everybody in Hawaii felt "they have equal protection under the law," addressing the various issues stemming from racial, ethnic, and cultural reasons.

"Our diversity is our strength, make no mistake about that." he remarked

What did John Pelletier say about their efforts to find and identify the dead?

The disaster razed almost the entire town of Lahaina, leaving only ashes in its wake. According to Governor Josh Green, at least 2,200 buildings were destroyed or damaged, with an estimated damage of $6 billion.

Pelletier explained that identifying the dead is a challenge, as any remains they pick up fall apart. Currently, only two people have been identified.

Federal emergency workers and crews have been marking the ruins of homes that have been initially scoped with a bright orange "X" and if any human remains were found, they tagged them with an "HR." Additionally, cadaver dogs are being used to aid the process.

John Pelletier also encouraged people with missing family members to submit a DNA test to help "identify loved ones."

Authorities continue their operations to identify the dead.