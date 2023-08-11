How much of Lahaina is burned down? Historic 200-year-old Waiola Church and more succumb to raging wildfires in Maui

The wildfire that started on August 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, has resulted in a lot of damage. Several historic sites have been destroyed in the fire, including the popular Waiola Church and the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission Temple. USA Today reported that around 250 structures have been damaged so far.

Treasurer and Office Administrator at Waiola Church, Judy Kinser, said that she feels devastated about the damage caused to the church due to the fire. A local named Tama Kaleleiki spoke to The Maui News, saying that they live for the church and mentioned that they will be praying for the situation to be under control.

Waiola Church's Lay Minister, Anela Rosa, stated that it had its history. Rosa told USA Today that they had received a lot of messages from the well-wishers and promised that the church would be rebuilt.

Judi Riley 🧜‍♀️🇺🇸 @TikiTales



Waiola Church Hall / Home of Pūnana Leo ʻO Lahaina and Lahaina Hongwanji Mission @themauinews photographer Matthew Thayer pic.twitter.com/Gu4BFCWUdG Maui is on fire.Waiola Church Hall / Home of Pūnana Leo ʻO Lahaina and Lahaina Hongwanji Mission@themauinews photographer Matthew Thayer #mauifires

The church has been a victim of natural calamities in the past, starting with the winds called Kaua'ula in 1858, which damaged the roof and steeple. In another incident, two fires destroyed the church in 1894 and 1947. In 1951, the Kaua'ula winds returned, destroying the church once again.

The website of the Waiola Church says that it was formed in 1823 by the Sacred High Chiefess Keopuolani. It has been offering open-air Sunday services in Hawaiian and English for a long time.

Lahaina wildfires have destroyed numerous properties in the area

Lahaina wildfires led to the disruption of several important facilities inside the town (Image via Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images)

The entire town of Lahaina was covered in flames on August 8, 2023, leading to severe damage. 36 people have reportedly died in the fire, followed by damage to more than 200 properties. As per a tweet by Senator Brian Schatz, firefighters are doing their best to put out the fire.

During a press conference, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. mentioned the count of buildings destroyed in the fire. According to officials, several structures have been damaged, and the current status of a few other structures is yet to be disclosed.

Brian Schatz @brianschatz Lahaina Town on Maui is almost totally burnt to the ground. Firefighters are still trying to get the fires under control, and our first responders are in search and rescue mode. If you want to help, please do so here. Thank you. hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong

The condition of the street businesses in Lahaina has not been confirmed so far. Cheeseburger in Paradise shared a Facebook post, writing that they are uncertain about whether their building has been destroyed. There has been no power in the town for around 16 hours.

A tweet by the County of Maui requested the public to avoid visiting the town for the time being. For now, the roads into West Maui are closed to the public but remain open to emergency personnel.

Various popular structures in the town have been destroyed, including the Pioneer Inn, which was established in 1901. The Baldwin Home also became a victim of the fire and was followed by the hostel of the Hakuna Matata Maui. The town's oldest banyan tree has also been reduced to ashes.

Netizens expressed their concerns, with most of them offering their prayers and well wishes.