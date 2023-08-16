"Almost like they had a written script": Dr. Miles Stones’ Fire and Fury Maui book on Amazon leaves internet baffled

In the wake of the Maui fires that started last week on August 8, several conspiracy theories have emerged on the internet about the causes behind it. Initially, government agencies and several media outlets such as the BBC and The Guardian reported that the blazes were caused by dry, drought-like conditions worsened by strong winds brought forth by Category 4 Hurricane Dora.

However, as the week passed by, the social media users conducted their own investigation and spun many alternative theories behind the flames.

One group believes that the Maui fires were the result of an energy weapon or a laser beam launched by government agencies that caused an explosion on the island. Others speculate that Maui was artificially set on fire by the elites and real estate companies and investors to grab lands from the natives, who otherwise refuse to sell them, and turn the island into a “smart city” or sell them to celebrities for millions of dollars.

Expand Tweet

Amidst such conspiracy theories, the latest one circulating on the internet is a book titled Fire and Fury: The Story of the 2023 Maui Fire and its Implications for Climate Change written by a certain Dr. Miles Stones. The book was published on August 10 on Amazon, only two days after the Maui fires began, and its topic has left the internet baffled. The non-fiction talks about the Maui fires at large – their causes, impacts, and relation to climate change.

Netizens found it rather unsettling that the book got printed and even became available on Amazon while the fires were still ongoing. They are now speculating that the author may have known about the fires long before it happened and was thus able to publish a book so fast on the topic. In this regard, several X users have commented under @RisingStone's tweet on the same.

A netizen says the book is a script for the wildfires. (Image via X/Gordon Lyon)

Netizens left bewildered over conspiracy surrounding the Maui fires

Dr. Miles Stones’ non-fiction book, which is now available on Amazon was published on August 10, even before the Maui fires were put out. As per Amazon, Fire and Fury: The Story of the 2023 Maui Fire and its Implications for Climate Change, is 44 pages long, written in English, and is available on both Kindle (free) and paperback (paid, depending on locations) editions.

It is currently listed as a “bestseller” in the environmental ecology category of books.

Amazon describes the book as “a gripping and eye-opening account of one of the most devastating wildfires in Hawaii’s history” and mentions that the non-fiction reveals the urgency with which the global climate crisis should be addressed. The e-commerce giant also depicts the book as a chronicle of the events of August 8-11 and says that the devastating fires on the island of Maui were fueled by drought, heat, and hurricane winds.

The book supposedly also gives detailed and harrowing accounts of the natives, and tourists who survived the fires, alongside highlighting the heroic efforts of the the firefighters and rescuers who tried to battle the blazes.

Amazon’s description of the book says that it closely examines the causes and effects of the fires on a local and global scale, especially its relation to climate change:

“The book draws on scientific research, eyewitness accounts, official reports, and media coverage to provide a comprehensive and compelling narrative of the Maui fire and its implications for climate change.”

Expand Tweet

In addition, the book is also said to offer real-world solutions on how to prevent and prepare for future wildfires and gives advice on how to adapt to the climate crisis. As per the synopsis, the book is a “must-read for anyone who cares about the environment, the future of humanity, and the fate of our beautiful planet.”

As soon as Dr. Miles Stones’ book became a topic of interest in the wake of the Maui fires on the internet, netizens took to the internet to discuss this supposed conspiracy. While some believe it is a script that was written way before the fires even started, others believe the author knew about the fires beforehand.

Most are curious about the identity of the writer, with some calling him a scammer. Many also seem to think the content was generated by ChatGPT.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A netizen calls the book's premise suspicious. (Image via X/Paul Truther)

A netizen shares her suspicion about the author's name. (Image via X/Jacqui Deevoy)

A netizen wonders how Dr. Stones already wrote a book on Maui fires. (Image via X/Mindy Robinson)

While not much is known about Dr. Miles Stones himself other than the fact that his books are mainly biographies, this is not the first controversial book that he has penned. He seems to have written a few other books, including the biographies of Hunter Biden and Billy Walters, namely The Life Story of Hunter Biden: The President’s Son – A Life of Tragedy, Drama, Addiction, and Scandal and The Life Story Books of Billy Walters: A Gambler, Entrepreneur, Criminal respectively.

Some of his other works include Jocko Willink Life Story: From SEAL to CEO – A Biography of Jocko Willink, Drago: The Unbreakable Navy Seal Who Escaped Communism and Fought for Freedom, and The Life Story Book of Ruth Blau: A Woman who Lived Many Lives As A Spy, Hero, And Kidnapper, among other nearly two dozens of books.