GoFundMe raises over $100,000 for Maui firefighter Tre Evans-Dumaran after tragic death at the age of 24

Tre Evans-Dumaran was a 24-year-old firefighter in Maui, who got swept up in a storm drain while responding to heavy floods on January 27.

He drifted out to sea and was recovered by firefighter Jeremy Gillespie, who started performing CPR on him. He continued using first aid methods on Dumaran until first responders arrived on the scene.

Tre regained his pulse and was immediately transferred to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he struggled to survive.

Tre Evans-Dumaran passed away on February 4, 2023, according to Maui County's announcement. However, massive efforts were made to help him and his family in this time of need.

GoFundMe account set up for Tre Evans-Dumaran and his family collects $136,389

Upon hearing of firefighter Tre Evans-Dumaran's condition, a GoFundMe account was created to help the family and Tre with monetary and medical support. Moreover, efforts were made to make blood donations to neighboring islanders who needed the help.

The GoFundMe account was launched on February 1, 2023, by Chelsie Evans, the mother of the deceased.

In an emotional note to God, Chelsea Evans wrote on the GoFundMe page:

"Yesterday. You took your gift back. He was yours to begin with. I understand. But hear me. Every, single, day of my life I will be crying out to you, demanding that you take care of my baby. You created me to not rest, to fight, to use by (sic) body and my brain to advocate for others."

Her message continued:

"Every ounce of me that's left will be commanding that you are always with him and loving him. Although I've heard others say there is no greater love than yours, let me be clear, my baby still deserves more than you can give him."

The GoFundMe page collected a whopping $136,389 with the help of 1600 donations. The account initially aimed at collecting $10,000 and surpassed its goal with the help of concerned individuals. The money collected will go towards lending a helping hand to Tre Evans-Dumaran's family.

Tributes pour in after Tre Evans-Dumaran's death

The Fire Chief, Brad Ventura, released a statement within an hour of Tre Evans-Dumaran passing away. He shed light on how the youngster loved his work and was "happy to serve people."

He said:

“Today brought devastating news to our firefighting ‘ohana. One loss is one too many and while we face the tremendous loss of one of our own, we are united in the strength we want to give to Tre’s family and to each other. The amount of support from throughout our community and beyond Maui has been incredible."

He continued:

"We’ve all felt the depth of aloha and it makes all the difference. Tre’ loved being a firefighter and he loved those he worked with. Serving the community came naturally to him because he was so happy to serve people.”

The Mayor of Maui, Richard Bissen Jr., also shared a note, reminding people of the "courageous work" that emergency responders do.

He said:

“We’re especially devastated by the turn of events. My heart was broken by the news. Every day our emergency responders put their lives at risk to help others, looking out for the community they serve. This is a reminder of that risk and the courageous work they do for all of us."

The Mayor's statement continued:

"In his fight to recover, we rallied behind Tre’ just as he would for others. We will focus on supporting Tre’s ‘ohana and fellow firefighters with comfort and prayers.”

Tre's mother then thanked everyone for their love and prayers during this tough time as she said:

“We want to thank the entire community for the outpouring of love during this time. My heart tells me that Tre’ wants to say thank you for loving his family, his fire ‘ohana, his friends during this time. He’d want people to keep giving blood, to keep doing your part as a hero, in the way he lived every day on Earth.”

Several netizens have also extended their condolences to Tre's family as they deal with the loss of the youngster.

