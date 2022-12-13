Can you survive a shark attack? Maui, Hawaii police search for missing woman after possible predator encounter

After a woman reportedly went missing at Keawakapu Beach, Maui, Hawaii officials began their search operation for the 60-year-old who may have been attacked by a shark. The US Coast Guard stated that the woman was last seen on December 8, 2022.

As per the reports, the authorities claimed that the woman was snorkeling at the time of her disappearance. Furthermore, another snorkeler called 911 to report the incident.

The witness claimed that he saw a shark swim by repeatedly, and seeing this, he returned to the shore looking for the woman, Dan Dennison, however, she never made it to the shore. Later, a snorkel set and part of a bathing suit were found, which allegedly belonged to the missing woman.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600. The @USCG , Ocean Safety and Maui Fire Dept. are currently searching for a 60 year-old female snorkeler missing due to a possible shark attack last seen Dec. 8, off Keawakapu Beach, Maui.Anyone with information is requested to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600. The @USCG, Ocean Safety and Maui Fire Dept. are currently searching for a 60 year-old female snorkeler missing due to a possible shark attack last seen Dec. 8, off Keawakapu Beach, Maui. Anyone with information is requested to contact Sector Honolulu at 808-842-2600. https://t.co/gyBPaH4bFy

However, as per CNN Travel, experts claim that the chances of being attacked by the predator species are extremely low. Ironically, there have been more deaths of people due to drowning than being bitten or attacked by them.

Meanwhile, as per sharksinfo.com, it is possible to survive a attack as not all of them are lethal.

Authorities claim that the woman might have been attacked by a shark 50 yards from Keawakapu Point

Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat–Medium

Airsta Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter & HC-130 Hercules airplane

Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak

7 Ocean Safety jet skis

Maui Fire Department rescue boat and Air 1 Involved in the search:Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat–MediumAirsta Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter & HC-130 Hercules airplaneCoast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak 7 Ocean Safety jet skisMaui Fire Department rescue boat and Air 1

The reports by the Maui Fire Department and Maui Ocean Safety officers claim that authorities have been searching for the woman in the water since Thursday, December 8. The coast guards of Hawaii are using boats, helicopters, planes, and even jet skis to find any trace of the woman.

Coast Guard public affairs specialist Ryan Fisher reported that the woman was seen wearing a blue bathing suit. However, the authorities currently know nothing more pertaining to the shark, or where the woman could have disappeared. Authorities have now placed warning signs from the Mauna Kai condominiums to Ulua Point.

Ken Wyatt @kenwyatt44 @Advoking @ClayTravis !!!! @stroyer Am on Maui. Near hotel, a woman is missing after a shark attack. @USCG using all assets. It must be costing hundreds of thousands to save her life or just find body. Americans value life highly. We’ll trade Satan for a street sweeper.!!!! @Advoking @ClayTravis @stroyer Am on Maui. Near hotel, a woman is missing after a shark attack. @USCG using all assets. It must be costing hundreds of thousands to save her life or just find body. Americans value life highly. We’ll trade Satan for a street sweeper. ❤️🇺🇸!!!!

Reports from officials claim that there is generally a high risk of getting bitten by the predator species from October to December, as there are less people in the water in these months.

The last attack on a person in Hawaii was recorded on December 8, 2020. At the time, a 56-year-old surfer was bitten by a 14-foot-long tiger shark about 20 yards from the shore.

Sandi Krakowski @sandikrakowski omg I can’t even imagine. Praying for the family. 🏼 Fatal shark attack in Kihei, Maui near the Andaz Resort. Be safe!omg I can’t even imagine. Praying for the family. Fatal shark attack in Kihei, Maui near the Andaz Resort. Be safe! 😭😭😭 omg I can’t even imagine. Praying for the family. ❤️🙏🏼

Many experts have suggested numerous ways that can accelerate your chances of survival if you ever have a close encounter with these deadly species.

They have repeatedly suggested that one must not panic, as this can put the dangerous sea fish in predatory mode. Furthermore, many also advise maintaining eye contact with the species as they respect assertiveness.

Other advice offered by experts suggests fighting back when being attacked, and always keeping the wound in an upward direction so that there is minimal loss of blood.

