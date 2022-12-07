Missing: The Other Side 2 drops teaser heralding the return of iconic duo Heo Joon-ho and Go Soo

tvN’s blockbuster K-drama, Missing: The Other Side, is all set to return with its second season. On December 6, the show dropped its third teaser trailer, which gave a glimpse of the upcoming adventures of legendary duo Heo Joon-ho and Go Soo.

The new teaser for the upcoming season of Missing: The Other Side features a reunion of the renowned soul-searching duo of Kim Wook and Jang Pan-seok.

While Kim Wook is a swindler, in complete contrast, it is Pan-seok who plays the more somber role of a father who is grieving the loss of his missing daughter.

Missing: The Other Side 2 is a fantasy-thriller K-drama that focuses on a mysterious village where the spirits of dead people reside. The first season focused on Kim Wook, a con artist whose life takes a turn when he comes to Duon, an eerie hamlet shrouded in mystery, wherein resides the souls of those deceased who were never found by their families.

While this bizarre community is invisible to the outer world, Kim Wook can see these residents. Along with Jang Pan-seok, he helps uncover the mystery behind these hidden deaths.

“I’m just going to look out for what’s really important”: The latest teaser of Missing: The Other Side 2 hints at a big turning point in show

The new teaser for Missing: The Other Side 2 begins with the camera focused on the two main characters - Kim Wook and Jang Pan-seok are seen going about their usual lazy and boring day.

They go to the local bank to enquire about getting loans because they are facing a shortage of finances. One of them remarks that they cannot continue living by doing work which gives no return. In response, the listener says:

“We’ll see. From now on, I’m just going to look out for what’s really important."

It is this cryptic response that has intrigued viewers, who are now expecting a major twist.

The two-person "soul-searching" group gets back together when a student comes to them and reveals that her mother has vanished. In a whirlwind, they return, plunging back into the thick of things, unfolding the plot layer by layer.

The rest of the trailer features exciting scenes of the duo being pursued by unknown assailants and attempting to steal valuable items.

In the next scene of the trailer, Kim Wook brings up a painful issue and says they need to contact some of Hyun Ji's friends in order to begin their search.

Hyun Ji is Jang Pan-seok's missing daughter, hence he is naturally anxious to go searching for her. He grabs Kim Wook by the arm during a meal and urges him to leave with him.

Despite the somber undercurrent of the plot, fans are looking forward to a roller coaster of thrills and humor from the iconic duo.

Missing: The Other Side 2 is set to premiere on December 19, 2022 on tvN.

Poll : 0 votes