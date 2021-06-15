SPOTTED: David Dobrik seen in Maui, fans troll him for "looking rough"

On June 14th, a fan posted a selfie with David Dobrik, who was seen vacationing on the island of Maui along with his friends.

Following his most recent controversies in March 2021, David Dobrik went on a social media hiatus. The 24-year-old YouTuber got into serious trouble after orchestrating and participating in a skit that resulted in one of his fans being assaulted by a member of the Vlog Squad.

Soon after, Jeff Wittek, a former member of the Vlog Squad, released a documentary on YouTube titled, "Do not try this", regarding his life-threatening injury that was allegedly caused by David Dobrik's careless antics.

David Dobrik spotted in Maui

A fan posted a selfie with David Dobrik on Monday afternoon. Many were surprised to see the influencer on vacation, let alone taking photos with fans.

Given that David has been absent on social media for the past two months, people who remained fans of his were anticipating his comeback, wondering when they would be able to get a glimpse into his life once again.

WHAT COULD GO WRONG: David Dobrik spotted in Maui. pic.twitter.com/Rhq7XDKv9c — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 14, 2021

Fans troll David Dobrik for looking "rough"

Twitter users took to the comments to express their disgust for the vlogger, claiming they didn't want to see him.

Considering he did not stick his tongue out for a photo as usual, fans also claimed the YouTuber looked "rough" and "musky".

ppl still support him? — brooke (@brookeeggraham) June 14, 2021

either it’s the lighting or he aged 20 years 😭 — rita ✨| luke skywalker lovebot ☂︎ ꘫ (@GINNYSMARAUDER) June 14, 2021

imagine taking a selfie with him… — jordan🥀 (@houstonxjordan) June 14, 2021

Meanwhile, others were quick to comment on how David looked "dead inside", in reference to the ongoing drama he had been through earlier this year. The "stress" most likely, according to many, may have taken a toll on his physical appearance.

He looks dead inside — Sophie (@sophiemoorexxo) June 14, 2021

there is hell in this man’s eyes….. — cozette (@controlledevil) June 14, 2021

he’s lookin rough lmao — Lourdes (@lourdielou) June 14, 2021

Looks musty — Ian {REBIRTHED} (@E_boyee) June 14, 2021

ik it's harsh but like.... man doesn't look good. probably stressed caused, but deserved. hopefully he's reflecting/learning. — Rosie (@rosie__summers) June 14, 2021

He seem awkward and ashame at the same time ..

Hidden with a weak smile — Sugar~Belle ♈️💛✨ (@Michell02934628) June 14, 2021

Some even noted how "scary" the influencer looked, given that he has not been seen by the public up close for months after he posted his apology video.

he looks so scary with that lighting 😳 — Cass (@cherrypoprockss) June 14, 2021

Fans were not pleased to see David Dobrik resurface on the internet. After rumors of a possible return in June, David Dobrik and his Vlog Squad have not yet confirmed or denied anything.

