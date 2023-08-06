"I'm not on drugs": Post Malone debunks rumors of drug abuse and talks about life as a new dad to daughter in recent interview

Post Malone recently sat down for an interview on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast on August 2, 2023, and shared several personal details. American rapper Austin Richard Post, who goes by the name Post Malone, recently welcomed a baby girl with long time partner amid rumors of him using drugs triggered by a weight loss controversy. In the podcast, the Better Now singer cleared the air about a lot of things.

The rapper touched upon a number of issues, ranging from drastic weight loss to his relationship with his baby mama. In a very up close and personal interview, the rapper let the audience in on his private life, something which he rarely does. The rapper also clarified in the interview that he was not doing drugs.

"I'm not on drugs."

The Congratulations singer also spoke of some difficult stuff—like his struggle with alcoholism, and his silver lining, his daughter, who inspired him to slow down his alcohol consumption.

Post Malone debunks rumors of drug use, speaks about lifestyle changes

In the interview, Post Malone used the opportunity to address rumors about him using drugs, which is completely false. At the beginning of this year, the rapper's drastic weight loss drew media attention, and several fans immediately jumped to the conclusion that the Sugar Wraith singer has taken to drugs.

In the interview, Post Malone said the following to clear the misconception once and for all:

"Everybody thinks I'm on drugs. I'm not on drugs."

The 28 year old rapper continued:

"People see me on stage and they might take my dance moves, people are like, 'Hey, this is what meth looks like.' I don't -- I'm not on meth. Respectfully, I don't owe anybody an explanation for anything. But I can tell that there is genuine care."

In a video that went viral on Twitter on February 2023, netizens claimed that the Better Now singer's postures and expressions looked bizzare as if they were induced by a drug overodse. Since then, the rapper has attempted to address speculations about him using drugs. His weight loss wasn't the only thing that led fans to assume that he was on drugs.

Post Malone also took to Instagram to assure his fans that he's not into drugs in an post in April 2023. The rapper continued to say that his weight loss was also a result of cutting down on soda and eating healthy in general since he wants to be there for his daughter and watch her grow up. The post was captioned:

"I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs, I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose, performance on stage. I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier."

In the same post, he continued to address the issue by saying that he is trying to better his lifestyle for the sake of his daughter.

"I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel."

The rapper made the most of the interview to clear the air about rumors of his drug abuse.

Post Malone says he has cut down on drinking after the birth of his baby girl

In the interview, Post Malone admitted to being addicted to alcohol. The rapper said that his "liver sucks" and that he has been incorporating some changes to follow a healthy lifestyle and reduce his alcohol intake. This positive change came after the birth of his daughter, which instilled a new "fear" in him of not being there for his baby girl. The Circles singer said:

"I guess not being able to be there for my baby, which is a new fear. That's why I tried to slow down on drinking, to take better care of my body."

The rapper also said in the interview that he used to drink because he was "sad," but now he's "happy" and feels fulfilled after the birth of his daughter. Now he mostly drinks before and during concerts to sum up a certain "liquid courage" because it can get intimidating up there on the stage performing infront of thousands of people. The Sunflower singer said:

"Now I drink for shows and because I'm happy. It's hard getting out there and I get so shy and timid and s**t, so I just drink a little bit to, I guess, cope with that and be able to get my liquid courage literally."

The pressure of the crowd gets to him, and to alleviate some of it, he drinks. Overall, the rapper has made a promise to himself to follow a healthier lifestyle for the sake of his daughter.

The Rockstar singer opens up about his baby mama

Post Malone rarely talks about his girlfriend, whose identity has been kept under wraps because of unwanted and intrusive media attention, but in the podcast, the rapper gushed about his partner, saying that she's the world's best mother.

"I could tell her heart is so massive. I've always wanted kids and, like, a big family. And I could tell she was going to be a really good mama. And she's like, no. 1 mom in the f**king universe."

The rapper also revealed that he's shy when it comes to composing songs and singing them for the mother of his child.

"A lot of songs I write for her, I don't even play for her because I'm terribly shy."

Post Malone recently released his ablum AUSTIN on July 28, 2023 which is his fifth studio album and was highly anticipated by his fans.