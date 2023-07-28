Fact Check: Is Post Malone on death row? Last meal claim confusion debunked

Several posts claiming Post Malone is on death row and eating his last meal are making rounds on the internet, leaving netizens baffled. However, this is false and the 28-year-old singer-songwriter is not under arrest.

The rumor spread following Malone's recent appearance on the YouTube channel Mythical Kitchen's show, Last Meals. As the name suggests, the show features several celebrities eating their hypothetical final meals.

Khaleed 💸 @KhaleedSZN What’s this news about post malone and him eating his last meal??

The video shared on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, titled, Post Malone Eats His Last Meal, features the host, Josh Scherer, along with the rapper eating chosen food items including mozzarella sticks, garlic knots, spicy ramen, stuffed crust pizza, and chocolate cookies, among others.

A comment reacting to the rumor (Image via Twitter/ @ihyomeo)

In addition to the title, what added to the confusion were screenshots from the clip showing the rapper looking pensive.

Post Malone discusses death, the end of the world, ghosts, and his upcoming album Austin

When Scherer questioned if he ever wondered about his final meal, the 28-year-old responded that he had thought about it and had several heated debates before adding:

"A guy I work with named Lewis, he said, why don't you just make your last meal, essentially.. oh... if you were in prison... Why wouldn't you make your last meal a never-ending buffet?"

As the interview continued, the two men discussed themes about death, morality, and wanting to be a four-year-old. At one point they discuss how our planet would end, with Josh questioning whether it would be a nuclear war, a civil war, or aliens attacking.

The rapper immediately answers that there is a fourth option of a natural disaster like an asteroid or the Yellowstone volcano erupting.

"What if it's all four at the same time? We're all fighting each other, aliens are trying to abduct people to stop people from fighting, and then the asteroid hits," Post Malone jokingly quipped.

In the interview, alluding to his ghosthunting, the 28-year-old musician explained that he believed in ghosts but what he finds interesting is that he has no idea what ghosts are. He described his evolving interest in the subject.

Discussing his upcoming album, Austin, Post Malone remarked that there were no feature songs on the record. The title comes from his first name, Austin Richard Post, and is written in collaboration with Andrew Watt, Louis Bell, and Billy Walsh.

He added that he shifted to writing with the guitar for his last two albums to come up with the "melodies and chords."

At one point during the interview, Josh asked what his biggest fear was, to which Post Malone, after a brief contemplation, replied that it was 'not being able to be there for his daughter.'

More about Austin

Austin is Post Malone's fifth studio album which is supported by the singles, Chemical, Mourning, and Overdrive. This is the musician's first album to not feature any guest appearance.

In his interview with Uproxx, he revealed that he played guitar on every title on the record and called it the "most challenging and rewarding music" he ever made.

Austin is scheduled to be released on Friday, July 28, 2023.