Post Malone purchases The One Ring MTG card for over $2,000,000 

The One Ring MTG card has ended up in American rapper Post Malone's possession. The item is one of the rarest Magic: The Gathering cards to be released and initially had a bounty of a whopping $1 million. Although there were no reports of the musician putting a bounty on it, he has managed to purchase it for double the amount, making it the most expensive card in the franchise so far.

Post Malone is known to be a fan of MTG. However, unlike most fans, he's also an avid card collector. He does own some fairly expensive cards, and the latest one is yet another feather in his collectors' cap.

Post Malone's purchase of The One Ring MTG card makes it the highest-selling card so far

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Post Malone buying the 1/1 One Ring Magic The Gathering card valued at $2 million+ is the coolest nerd thing of all time pic.twitter.com/Nr5ssJky4Q

The One Ring MTG card was first pulled in the month of June this year. However, information about the item and its owner was kept confidential. When the card was initially pulled, there were rumors that Post Malone put a bounty on it, but that wasn't the case back then. However, knowing the musician's interest in MTG, it was only a matter of time before he set his sights on acquiring the card.

While the exact amount isn't known at this point, Post Malone reportedly paid around $2.6 million to purchase card. This amount makes it the most expensive one so far.

His previous noteworthy purchase was the Black Lotus card, which he bought for $800,000. The individual who initially pulled the card is a person named Brooke Trafton. A video where the sale was documented surfaced on TikTok and later made its way to Twitter.

What's special about the One Ring card is the fact that just one serialized copy exists in the world. Furthermore, it is part of a collaboration between MTG and the Lord of the Rings franchise.

Brook Trafton @BrookTrafton #mtg #onering pic.twitter.com/VMBlDA1HdD This is my dream come true, meeting @PostMalone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. @PostMalone @wizards_magic you’ve changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me. Forever grateful

Collaborations are known to run for a short period of time. Even if the two entities were to collaborate in the future, they likely wouldn't make the One Ring card again to preserve its value and uniqueness in the market. This card, in all likelihood, will never be used in a game and will probably be kept securely in Post Malone's vault for a really long time.

Considering that the sale has finally concluded, it's safe to say that the One Ring card saga has finally come to an end.