Puzzles & Dragons x Magic The Gathering: Event date, features, and more

Puzzles & Dragons, developed by GungHo, is a puzzle game with RPG and strategy elements. The title is known for featuring collaboration events with several games and anime series, and on June 19, 2023, the successful collaboration with Magic: The Gathering (MTG) game returned to the title. This collaboration features new characters, evolutions, egg machines, and various dungeon challenges.

Additionally, there are numerous special bundles and an opportunity to exchange event-exclusive characters. The event ends on July 3, 2023, at 5:59 pm UTC -8. Those who participate will be able to add powerful MTG characters to make a formidable team. This article provides all details about the current collaboration event in Puzzles & Dragons.

All details about Magic: The Gathering and Puzzles & Dragons collab

You can obtain new characters, such as Urza, Mishra, and Elspeth Tirel, from the Egg Machine in this mobile game. Furthermore, the developers have added new evolutions to some of the characters featured in the first collaboration, including Shivan Dragon, Nicolas, Mishra, and more. Here are all the details about the event:

New characters from the Egg Machine

MTG Egg Machine: The machine provides MTG characters, including Urza, Mishra, Elspeth Tierl, and more. The cost of pulling in the machine is five Magic Stones.

The machine provides MTG characters, including Urza, Mishra, Elspeth Tierl, and more. The cost of pulling in the machine is five Magic Stones. MTG Memorial Egg Machine: One free pull from the machine. You will receive this Memorial Egg Machine via the in-game mail by logging in during the period.

Special Egg Machine bundles

The following item bundles are available to purchase from the Magic Stone shop during the event period in this free-to-play game:

1 Magic Stone and MTG Egg Machine for $0.99

and for $0.99 20 Magic Stones and 6-star MTG Egg Machine for $19.99

and for $19.99 15 Magic Stones and Teferi Egg Machine for $14.99

and for $14.99 30 Magic Stones and Urza Egg Machine for $29.99

and for $29.99 30 Magic Stones and Wrenn & Seven Egg Machine for $29.99

Receiving Teferi, Urza, and Wrenn & Seven for the first time unlocks MTG Skin orbs, collab BGM Set 1 and Set 2, respectively.

Event-exclusive Dungeons

MTG Dungeon: Clearing this dungeon rewards MTG Collab Medal, which you can use in Monster Exchange. Furthermore, completing the Dominaria-Expert floor for the first time rewards one pull from the MTG Memorial Egg Machine.

Multiplayer and Single-player MTG Colosseum: Multiplayer and Single-player MTG Colosseum: This dungeon has two modes: Single-player and three-player Multiplayer. There are two floors with Annihilation and Legend difficulties, and clearing them for the first time rewards one pull from MTG Memorial Egg Machine and one Black Event Medal, respectively. Additionally, selecting MTG collab characters as leaders in the Annihilation difficulty guarantees a 100% drop rate for monsters, including Rainbow Metal Dragon.

MTG Title Challenge: It is a single-player dungeon with a time limit in Puzzles & Dragons. Clearing it rewards you with an MTG title in this match-3 puzzle game.

Elesh Norn Descended Skill cap 6 times: Defeating the boss of this dungeon guarantees the Elesh Norn character drop in Puzzles & Dragons. You'll get one pull from the Clear Reward 6-star MTG Egg Machine upon clearing for the first time.

Monster Exchange

During the event in this RPG game, you can exchange your MTG Collab Medals for two event-exclusive cards. Here are the details:

Exchange five Black Event Medals for a Black Lotus Premium card (Assist Monster)

for a (Assist Monster) Exchange MTG Rainbow Collab Medal for Up to two Ertai (One-time offer)

You can acquire Black Event Medal by exchanging five Rainbow Event Medals in Puzzles & Dragons.

