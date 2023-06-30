The One Ring found in MTG: Value, rarity, and more for Magic The Gathering card

An MTG card that fans around the world sought has been found: The One Ring. While several card versions were printed, only one mattered: A one-of-one, unique, never duplicated card. With exceptional art and text written in The Black Speech - the language created for the evil land of Mordor in Lord of the Rings - this is the most special card in Magic: The Gathering history. Many fans have been buying packs desperately seeking it, but it has finally found its owner.

While the person's name has not been given out, we know much about the MTG card itself - from its value, rarity, and what the PSA graded it to be on a scale of 1-10. The card owner will surely get plenty of offers, but here's what it's worth.

What is the Value of The One Ring in MTG?

According to Maximum Cards, one of their regular customers acquired the MTG card, but it wasn't in their store. This player also had to seek legal representation and had the card graded. But what is The One Ring worth?

Streamers have spent hundreds of thousands on packs, desperate to find the One Ring to Rule Them All, and collectors have made significant offers. Dan Bock, known Magic: The Gathering collector, offered $100,000 for it - or a trip to a volcano to throw it in.

The highest-known bounty right now is 2.1M dollars, or 2M Euros (Image via Gremio de Dragones)

The value of a card is only what someone's willing to pay for it. Card shop Dave & Adam's offered $1M for it, which was overshadowed by Spanish store Gremio de Dregones. They are currently offering $2.1M (2M Euros). They will even fly the card owner to Valencia and put them in a hotel.

To put this into context, previously, the most valuable Magic: The Gathering cards before The One Ring were The Black Lotus and the Power Nine. There are other cards in that same ballpark, but this card shattered that rarity with its $2M asking price. That value could go up even higher. But why?

How Rare is The One Ring in MTG?

Magic: The Gathering has a wealth of rare cards that were only printed once or twice and will never be reprinted again: banned cards and things like the Black Lotus. The One Ring is different - it's far rarer than those other cards.

Several versions were printed, but this is a one-of-one. It's labeled a 1 of 1 and will never be reprinted. The other versions of the card, maybe, but this is a signed and sealed unique. It will be long before another card in MTG is as rare as this one.

Perhaps never. This is a unique 1-of-1 because of Lore of the Rings lore. This is the Ring of Power that Sauron sought. It's easily the most powerful artifact in Middle-earth and, thus, is the rarest card in Magic: The Gathering.

What is the grading of The One Ring in MTG?

According to the PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator), this card has been acquired, graded, and authenticated. It has a rating of 9 (Mint) out of 10. It doesn't get in much better shape than this. The price could quickly skyrocket over $2M, depending on how wealthy Magic: The Gathering fans want to spend their money.

Many fans of MTG, this writer included, badly wanted to crack the pack that found this card, but unfortunately, it was not to be. However, the chase ends, and the Ring has found its owner.

