"MTG has officially lost their minds" - Magic: The Gathering sees major backlash over 30th Anniversary Edition product

In yesterday’s MTGWeekly, Wizards of the Coast announced the next Magic: The Gathering’s 30th Anniversary drop. This drop is costly, at $999, and many fans have expressed outrage over this release. It’s not just the price that has fans upset, though.

To celebrate 30 years of Magic: The Gathering, this release will give players four booster packs with 15 cards. Featuring the classic artwork, these cards will have a “30th Edition” stamp for the set, and there is a possibility of a Black Lotus in these.

However, none of these cards are tournament legal in any format. Many see this as price gouging or a complete rip-off at worst. Players are buying cards they’ll never be able to use in a serious format. There are no guarantees for any of the packs.

MTG has officially lost their minds. 30th Anniversary release is $999 for only 4 Booster packs that AREN'T tourny legal AND one of the cards you can get is Black Lotus. (It's a huge list of cards but here is a screen shot of the lotus) So much for NO REPRINT RULE huh Wizards?

Magic: The Gathering fans are furious with the Secret Lair drop for the 30th Anniversary

During the MTGWeekly livestream, Wizards of the Coast’s team revealed the Magic: The Gathering 30th Anniversary Edition product. This product will cost $999 and reprint the MTG's Beta set in the original retro frames and a more modern look. Six cards will also be removed from the set. These cards either contained offensive content or featured the “ante” mechanic, bordering on gambling.

Contract from Below

Darkpact

Demonic Attorney

Earthbind

Weakness

Crusade

These cards cannot be played in tournaments and have an exclusive back, preventing them from being used in other formats. What do you get for $999? Four booster packs, each with 13 modern-Beta cards and two retro-frame cards. Those two other cards will be one basic land and a random card.

You could land a Black Lotus in that pack, but you won’t be able to use it anywhere. This ultimately skirts Wizards of the Coasts’ policy never to reprint the “Reserved List” cards. The Reserved List is home to some of the most powerful or exciting cards in Magic: The Gathering, and they will never be reproduced in any format.

There is no corndog. @Grendelsbacon



- A lot of cool stuff coming in 2022/23.

- Brothers' War looks sweet.

- A lot of cool stuff coming in 2022/23.
- Brothers' War looks sweet.
- $1,000 Proxy gambling is just a whiff. Sure it will sell out, but literally just booster packs is a horrid implementation. You even knew this with Coll. Ed. in 1993.

The fact that as a 30th annyversary for Magic TG they release a 999$ lottery product makes it clear mtg is no longer a #boardgame but a dangerous gambling platform. Letting kids playing #mtg is like letting them go into a casino: same risks.

When it came to this release, many fans were outraged about the product. Many players have accused Wizards of simply printing $1000 proxies and doing it in a format that is essentially gambling.

Wizards admitting the Reserve List is imaginary as well as admitting they're okay with proxies all in one day - happy #mtg 30th anniversary.

Someone explain to me how MTG's 30th anniversary edition isn't just horrible. How do you print PROXIES at a ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR PRICE POINT??

Kyle Redding @Krizzle72

The reason the 30th anniversary products are so frustrating is it feels so exploitative. They know they can't print the actual cards, so they print proxies (something they said they wouldn't do again...), and then charge $1000 for a CHANCE at the proxy you want...

While not everyone is angry with Wizards of the Coast, upset fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment. Players feel it’s a rip-off and a ridiculous, overpriced product that people should not invest money into.

Trentyn. Just Trentyn @Trentyn907

Foil printing paper (enough for ≈ 306 cards): ≈ $20

Bulk MTG cards to stick paper to: ≈ worthless

My time: ≈ also worthless



≈ $320 to print 306 (34 sheets) Magic cards. You're making over $678 off these poor people you should be ashamed



Printer: ≈ $300
Foil printing paper (enough for ≈ 306 cards): ≈ $20
Bulk MTG cards to stick paper to: ≈ worthless
My time: ≈ also worthless
≈ $320 to print 306 (34 sheets) Magic cards. You're making over $678 off these poor people you should be ashamed
/s

Nox's Proxies @noxsproxs My Rates for Basic MTG Proxies! [USD]

$3/card for 1-9 cards

$2.5/card for 10-29

$2/card for 30-49

$1.5/card for 50-100



My Rates for Custom MTG Proxies!

$5/card for 1-9 cards

$4/card for 10-29

$3/card for 30-49

$2/card for 50-100



Shipping = $7US/$23INT



My Rates for Basic MTG Proxies! [USD]
$3/card for 1-9 cards
$2.5/card for 10-29
$2/card for 30-49
$1.5/card for 50-100
My Rates for Custom MTG Proxies!
$5/card for 1-9 cards
$4/card for 10-29
$3/card for 30-49
$2/card for 50-100
Shipping = $7US/$23INT
See below for order form

However, some players are using social media to show how easy it is to make proxies without spending $1,000. Instead, players are suggesting buying a printer, while artists are recommending they can make proxies for significantly less money.

Several Magic: The Gathering players feel burned and upset about this pending release, but they are still likely to sell a great deal either way. For those interested in the Magic: The Gathering 30th Anniversary Edition, it will be available starting on November 28, 2022, and will only be available in limited numbers.

