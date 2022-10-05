"MTG has officially lost their minds" - Magic: The Gathering sees major backlash over 30th Anniversary Edition product

In yesterday’s MTGWeekly, Wizards of the Coast announced the next Magic: The Gathering’s 30th Anniversary drop. This drop is costly, at $999, and many fans have expressed outrage over this release. It’s not just the price that has fans upset, though.
To celebrate 30 years of Magic: The Gathering, this release will give players four booster packs with 15 cards. Featuring the classic artwork, these cards will have a “30th Edition” stamp for the set, and there is a possibility of a Black Lotus in these.
However, none of these cards are tournament legal in any format. Many see this as price gouging or a complete rip-off at worst. Players are buying cards they’ll never be able to use in a serious format. There are no guarantees for any of the packs.
Magic: The Gathering fans are furious with the Secret Lair drop for the 30th Anniversary
During the MTGWeekly livestream, Wizards of the Coast’s team revealed the Magic: The Gathering 30th Anniversary Edition product. This product will cost $999 and reprint the MTG's Beta set in the original retro frames and a more modern look. Six cards will also be removed from the set. These cards either contained offensive content or featured the “ante” mechanic, bordering on gambling.
- Contract from Below
- Darkpact
- Demonic Attorney
- Earthbind
- Weakness
- Crusade
These cards cannot be played in tournaments and have an exclusive back, preventing them from being used in other formats. What do you get for $999? Four booster packs, each with 13 modern-Beta cards and two retro-frame cards. Those two other cards will be one basic land and a random card.
You could land a Black Lotus in that pack, but you won’t be able to use it anywhere. This ultimately skirts Wizards of the Coasts’ policy never to reprint the “Reserved List” cards. The Reserved List is home to some of the most powerful or exciting cards in Magic: The Gathering, and they will never be reproduced in any format.
When it came to this release, many fans were outraged about the product. Many players have accused Wizards of simply printing $1000 proxies and doing it in a format that is essentially gambling.
While not everyone is angry with Wizards of the Coast, upset fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment. Players feel it’s a rip-off and a ridiculous, overpriced product that people should not invest money into.
However, some players are using social media to show how easy it is to make proxies without spending $1,000. Instead, players are suggesting buying a printer, while artists are recommending they can make proxies for significantly less money.
Several Magic: The Gathering players feel burned and upset about this pending release, but they are still likely to sell a great deal either way. For those interested in the Magic: The Gathering 30th Anniversary Edition, it will be available starting on November 28, 2022, and will only be available in limited numbers.