Magic: The Gathering's Warhammer Commander decks spotted in the wilds before release

It’s almost time for Magic: the Gathering’s “Universes Beyond” set with the Warhammer 40K scheduled for release on October 7. However, the four Commander decks, which retail for a steep price of $70, are being seen in some Walmart stores early. This is hardly new for the card game community.

Some players got lucky, though, and were able to buy their Commander decks without having to worry about delays or price hikes. For others, they are being met with cancelations and delays from Amazon.

Some Walmart stores released Magic: The Gathering’s Warhammer Commander decks ahead of schedule

According to Strict_Ad917 on Reddit, they found the Warhammer decks at their local Walmart, well ahead of the October 7, 2022 release date. In the image, they held two of the decks, and the Walmart aisles were very clear in the shot.

Not all Walmarts are selling the decks early, but it has been reported in a few of the outlets nationwide. Few stores around the United States have allegedly done this, and it's far from a rare occurrence.

Many card games get released a week or so early, typically in retail outlets like Walmart. This same user also reported that they got ahold of early booster packs of Unfinity, the next expansion to come to Magic: The Gathering.

Despite not being available until later this week, several players already have their hands on the relatively expensive product. It has also frustrated others when taking into account the scarcity that this product is going to have.

There have been reports of delays and preorder cancelations of the Collector’s Edition version across several storefronts, leading to an incredible price hike. Magic: The Gathering players are selling their preorders or early boxes at incredibly high prices, with some reaching up to $1,000 for all four decks.

What’s the difference between the Standard and Collector’s Edition versions? The only real change is that in the Collector’s Edition, all 100 cards are Surge Foils. This is a visually stunning way to foil a card, and there has been word that they should suffer less "pringling." Pringling is when a foil card begins to bend upward, so it resembles a Pringles chip, as its name suggests.

Some videos have revealed the Warhammer sets, and the curling can be noticed when the deck is showcased at a side angle.

It seems some fans simply got lucky and purchased their Warhammer sets before the mad dash to unlock this Magic: The Gathering product began. They appear to be in limited supply, so fans will want to get their hands on these decks as soon as possible. It’s likely that the prices for these decks, for this reason, will only increase.

Magic: The Gathering's "Universes Beyond" set features a number of properties that extend beyond MTG's universe. While none are Standard legal, many can be used in formats like Commander. The Warhammer 40K Commander decks have left many fans excited, but it's also leading to moments of frustration for some who are getting preorders canceled.

Universes Beyond: Warhammer 40K is scheduled for release on October 7, 2022, with four decks to choose from.

