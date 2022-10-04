Mishra, Claimed by Gix revealed for Magic: The Gathering - Meld form, powers, and more

During the latest WeeklyMTG presentation, Wizards of the Coast revealed three new Magic: The Gathering cards. Focused on the next expansion, The Brothers’ War, this one showed off what Urza’s brother, Mishra can do. Urza, Planeswalker was revealed alongside the cards that came together to make him, and Mishra’s reveal was today.

Mishra, Claimed by Gix will meld with Phyrexian Dragon Engine to ultimately form Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia. What can these cards do together, though? What does the corrupt brother do in Magic: The Gathering?

Mishra, Claimed by Gix ultimately gets corrupted by Phyrexia in Magic: The Gathering

In the lore of Magic: The Gathering, Mishra was ultimately corrupted by the Phyrexians. He gave up his humanity and attacked his brother during the battle of Argoth. It resulted in Urza being forced to destroy his brother, once and for all.

In The Brothers’ War, the story of corruption appears to remain intact. Mishra, Claimed by Gix was revealed during the latest announcements. Who is Gix, though? He is a Phyrexian demon and is one of the highest-ranking lieutenants of Dark God Yawgmoth.

Magic: The Gathering @wizards_magic



#MTGBRO You got to see his brother last week. Now, the brother who turned to the Phyrexians: Mishra, Claimed by Gix, his Phyrexian Dragon Engine, and their Melded form: Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia You got to see his brother last week. Now, the brother who turned to the Phyrexians: Mishra, Claimed by Gix, his Phyrexian Dragon Engine, and their Melded form: Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia #MTGBRO https://t.co/kkcU7goLAb

Mishra, Claimed by Gix and Phyrexian Dragon Engine will ultimately meld together to form Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia. The player needs both of the first cards in play to get the second.

Mishra, Claimed by Gix

Mana Value: 2BR

2BR Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Type: Legendary Creature - Phyrexian Human Artificer

Legendary Creature - Phyrexian Human Artificer Stats: 3 power, 5 toughness

3 power, 5 toughness First Ability: Whenever you attack, each opponent loses X life and you gain X life, where X is the number of attacking creatures. If Mishra, Claimed by Gix and a creature named Phyrexian Dragon Engine are attacking - and you both own and control them - exile them, and then meld them into Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia. It will enter the battlefield tapped and attacking.

The Phyrexian Dragon Engine leads the way to Mishra's corruption (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Phyrexian Dragon Engine

Mana Value: 3

3 Rarity: Rare

Rare Type: Artifact Creature - Phyrexian Dragon

Artifact Creature - Phyrexian Dragon Keyword: Double Strike, Unearth (3RR)

Double Strike, Unearth (3RR) Stats: 2 power, 2 toughness

2 power, 2 toughness First Ability: When Phyrexian Dragon Engine enters the battlefield from your graveyard, you may discard your hand. If you do, draw 3 cards.

These two cards are already quite powerful on their own, especially if you are attacking with a large number of creatures. Since you don’t need to attack with Mishra as well, you can keep him relatively safe. But if you meet the requirements, you will receive a powerful new card.

Two brothers could not possibly be more different (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia

Mana Value: n/a

n/a Rarity: n/a

n/a Type: Legendary Artifact Creature - PHyrexian Artificer

Legendary Artifact Creature - PHyrexian Artificer Stats: 9 power, 9 toughness

9 power, 9 toughness First Ability: Whenever Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia enters the battlefield or attacks, choose 3 from the following:

Whenever Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia enters the battlefield or attacks, choose 3 from the following: Target opponent discards 2 cards

Mishra deals 3 damage to any target

Destroy target creature or planeswalker

Creatures you control gain menace and trample until the end of the turn

Creatures you don’t control get -1/-1 until the end of the turn.

Create 2 tapped Powerstone tokens

Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia is a potentially incredibly powerful card, and allows the owner to disrupt gameplay for their foe in a number of ways. During this Magic: The Gathering reveal, it was also stated that the third and final Meld card for the expansion will be green, to represent all colors fairly.

While Urza becomes a powerful planeswalker, his brother Mishra transforms into a powerful engine of destruction. The Brothers’ War is the next major expansion for Magic: The Gathering, and will arrive on November 18, 2022.

