Does Post Malone have The One Ring card in MTG? Bounty and more explored

One Ring in Magic The Gathering (MTG) has turned out to be the most expensive card ever. While it might just be a simple item to laymen, this card is of great value to collectors. It is part of a crossover between The Lord of the Rings and Magic The Gathering. Considering that there won't be a second One Ring card, it's understandable why collectors want to get their hands on it.

Some of the most expensive cards on the market are from the MTG franchise. The One Ring item is one of them, and currently, there's a staggering $1 Million bounty on it. Post Malone is a name associated with this series. Was it this musician who set the bounty?

Did Post Malone put a $1 million bounty on The One Ring card in MTG?

Post Malone does not own The One Ring card yet. Nor did he put out the $1 Million bounty on the card.

The most expensive item he owns is Black Lotus. He purchased this card for a staggering $800,000. There have not been any reports of him showing interest in One Ring.

It was Dave & Adam's Card World who placed the $1 Million bounty on the said card. Interestingly enough, they joined the game way later. The first one to put a bounty on this item was Cassius Marsh Jr., who started off by offering a handsome $500,000.

Considering that such cards come out in packs, there's no telling who might get this card or if anyone will acquire it at all. There's a high chance that this offering might end up inside a pack that's forgotten and lost to time. However, if someone were to find it, they could get rich overnight, provided they turn it in for the bounty.

That said, given what was revealed by Dave & Adam's Card World, The One Ring card from the Lord of the Rings collaboration has been pulled. It's unclear if the person with the card has gone for the bounty.

It's worth noting that since there's going to be no other copy of this card made in the near future, One Ring's price might skyrocket soon.

This isn't the first time MTG is collaborating with another popular franchise. It has done this many times in the past, with Puzzles & Dragons being the series' most recent collaboration.

