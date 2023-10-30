What did Sam Asghari say about Britney Spears' memoir? Fan reacts to Sam Asghari's reply on Britney Spears Memoir mention

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' ex-husband, was full of praises on Britney Spears' mention of him in her memoir Woman in Me, where she described him as a "Gift of God." Sam was approached by a TMZ photographer during an outing in LA who asked him his thoughts on being called a "Gift of God", Sam allegedly said:

“To be honest, that made me smile. “I’m freaking proud of her. I hope she takes over the world.”

Spears and the Iranian-American model were together for 6 years and married for 14 months before Sam Asghari filed for divorce in August 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences" as a reason.

The book was published two months after the divorce filing which is why it is not covered in the book. However, the pop star does mention how the two met and comments on their instant chemistry. Britney Spears in her book said:

"I have an appreciation for how stable he is. "I love that he doesn’t drink. He’s a gift from God."

Fans believe Sam Asghari waited until the book was published to file for divorce

Some fans believe that Sam Asghari waited for the book to be published before filing for divorce:

Other fans praised the memoir, Woman in Me, and accused Sam and Britney's exes of exploiting her.

What led to the divorce between Sam Asghari and Britney Spears?

Although Sam Asghari cited "irreconcilable differences" as reasons for divorce, and allegedly accused Britney Spears of cheating. According to a source close to the singer, the pop star denied the allegations and accused Sam of not spending enough time with her.

Sam Asghari and Spears first met during the popstar's "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. They got engaged in September 2021 and married in March 2022. Before they wed, Sam Asghari had shown immense support during the singer's conservatorship in 2021. A source told PEOPLE:

"Sam has been Britney's rock for years. He makes sure that she eats well and works out. She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."

Despite the divorce, Britney only has good things to say about the model in her book. While her other exes, Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline were portrayed in a negative light, the singer only had positive words to describe Sam.