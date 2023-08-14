"She is trolling the world": Britney Spears pole dancing video goes viral, leaves internet divided

American pop star Britney Spears left the internet divided after she showed off her dance moves in a new social media post. On August 14, the 41-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share a video of herself, dancing with a pole, while saying that it was actually her first time.

In the footage, Spears can be seen dressed in leopard-print lingerie and black knee-length boots while showing off her moves. The singer seemingly enjoyed her new experience with Nine Inch Nails' Closer playing in the background. She captioned the video:

"Got this pole two days ago and last night was my first time on it!!!"

Britney Spears could be seen dancing on and around the pole while being dressed in a skimpy bikini. The Gimme More singer has been known for her dance moves and her new trial has seemingly worked out well for her. The singer has also seemingly agreed with this as she specifically pointed out the video was from her first time.

The small video has garnered mixed reactions from internet users, as one of them commented:

Twitter reacts to Britney Spears' new pole dancing video

After Britney Spears' new video of pole dancing went viral, the Twitterati had mixed reactions. Several users slammed the singer for sharing this video while urging that she has kids. Some users also said that Britney's father, Jamie, was right to have a conservatorship over her.

Others supported the singer stating she was bounded for so long, and people shouldn't comment but just let her live her life.

The video comes after it was recently reported that Britney Spears reconnected with her sons, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. While speaking to Page Six, Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, revealed that Spears communicated with her sons “probably a couple of weeks ago.”

However, he said that he is unaware if Spears has been in touch with Preston (17) and Jayden (16) ever since they moved to Hawaii with their father and the rest of their family.

Kevin Federline moved to Hawaii with his family after his current wife, Victoria Prince, landed a job there. Reportedly, the family is also affected due to the wildfires that have been destroying Hawaii and the island of Maui.