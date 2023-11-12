"Shame on them": Netizens blast SNL for parodying a fake excerpt from Britney Spears' memoir

Netizens are all in arms about an SNL skit aired this Saturday night, November 11. The segment in question was based on Spears' new book, The Woman in Me, which is set to be voiced by Michelle Williams. SNL parodied different celebrities trying to audition for the voice-over part. One of the excerpts read by a pretend Julia Fox was a viral fake quote that was not in the book.

Netizens were outraged at the SNL segment. People criticized the show for parodying sensitive subject matter that includes a lot of the trauma experienced by Spears. People claimed that SNL had never been funny for a long while and remarked that the whole segment was cringe-inducing. One X user commented:

Netizens criticize SNL for stealing viral fake X quote

On Saturday night, November 11, the SNL episode hosted by Timothée Chalamet did a segment on celebrities pretending to audition for voicing Britney Spears' new book The Woman in Me. The list contained a wide array of stars, but the pretend audition of actress Julia Fox, played by Chloe Fineman, struck a nerve with viewers.

Fineman read the excerpt in a sultry voice, pretending to be Julia Fox while smiling with her teeth wide and playing with her hair. She said:

"Okay, I’m ready, put it in’ I said and he replied: It's in. My whole world collapsed."

This quote, however, was not sourced from Britney's memoir. This viral fake quote has been going around the internet since the book was announced. X user @TheHalfBloodLad tweeted out the phony quote back on October 17. The tweet went on to amass over 24 million views. The user even admitted to it being "his" tweet, which seemed a parody.

He even reacted to Saturday Night Live using his content with a series of tweets. He re-tweeted Pop Crave's tweet about the usage of the tweet and feared that he was about to get sued. He even replied to SNL's official tweet of the parody and said that he was about to sue them, although the wording suggests that this was more likely a humorous jab than a severe threat.

Netizens did not like the way Spears' memoir was being used for humor that they did not consider to be funny. People called the whole segment insensitive and cringe-inducing. Some thought this proof that Saturday Night Live writers stole their jokes from X. Social media users called the fake quote reading "gross" and "disgusting."

Stealing from the internet was something that netizens saw with great disdain. Some social media users even further suggested that Saturday Night Live should apologize to Britney Spears. Here are a few X user reactions to the Chloe Fineman SNL segment:

The segment contained less controversial fake auditions, including Timothée Chalamet sporting a white wig and thick eyebrows pretending to be Marin Scorcese and Molly Kearney as the smug Kevin James meme. Ego Nwodim played Jada Pinkett Smith, who read from her memoir instead of Britney's and yelled, "Tupac has alopecia!".