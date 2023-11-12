"There is a time and place for everything": Gospel singer Bobbi Storm confronted by plane staff for trying to sing onboard

Grammy-nominated gospel singer Bobbi Storm is trending but not for any new releases. A video shows the singer confronted by a Delta Airlines flight attendant after she decided to sing on the flight when she learned of her Grammy nomination.

The argument ensued when he asked her to be quiet, but she persisted. The clip was uploaded to Instagram by Storm herself on November 11.

Bobbi asked her followers not to report the attendant or send any negativity toward the man, but the opposite happened. Bobbi Storm was criticized for not listening to the flight attendant's instructions. Many people supported the flight attendant for doing his job, but a few still stated that he was rude and harsh despite Storm's behavior. One Instagram user commented:

Netizens criticized the Grammy-nominated singer (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

"You are disturbing the flight": Netizens criticize Bobbi Storm's behavior

Netizens were critical of Storm's on-board behavior and claimed nobody wanted to listen to her. Netizens said she was disturbing the fight and called her "entitled." Most people supported the attendant, but some called him rude and remarked that he was on a power trip. Here are a few reactions from The Shade Room's Instagram re-post of the incident:

Netizens were annoyed by the singer (Image via Instagram)

"I'm doing what the Lord is telling me to do": Bobbi Storm argues with Delta flight attendant

The video Bobbi Storm posted on Saturday starts in the middle of a confrontation between a Delta flight attendant and the singer in the middle of the flight's aisle. The man asks Bobbi to sit down and be quiet while Bobbi slowly walks back, confirming that she will sit down but also remarking that the seatbelt sign was off and this was not a disturbance.

Storm finally sat down but turned to the side and spoke to the passengers. Bobby, who claimed to have sung in planes "a long time ago," revealed to the passengers that she had just found out she was nominated for two Grammys for the "very first time." She continued:

"My name is Bobbi Storm, and I'm up for two Grammys. I sing for the Lord, and my song is out on all platforms. It's called We Can't Forget Him. I wanna share this with you guys."

She told the passengers that she wanted to do it when she got on the plane but remembered that she hadn't done this in a while and that she had reached the next status. Just then, she was interrupted once again by the Delta flight attendant who asked her:

"Are you able to be quiet?"

Storm hit back by claiming that the passengers were "enjoying it." The man countered by stating that he wasn't enjoying it. He asked her if she could be quiet, and Bobbi asked him if she was going to jail if she wasn't. Now visibly frustrated, the man asked her again as a "yes or no question" if she was willing to be quiet. Bobby replied:

"I'm doing what the Lord is telling me to do."

The man once again asked Bobbi Storm if she was willing to be quiet and told her that he was the "flight leader" and wanted her to follow his instructions and answer the question. Bobbi turns around and asks the passengers what they thought. Not a single person replied. The man told her she would not take the flight if she did not follow his instructions. Bobbi replied:

"If you're the person in charge of it all, then that's fine."

The Delta attendant thanked her and left the scene. Not even 5 seconds after the guy left, Storm told the passengers that she would "sing it on a low" for the people in the back. She breaks into a performance of her song, "We Can't Forget Him". After the performance, a few passengers applauded her effort while most looked away.

At the end of her performance, she plugged Maverick City Music, the contemporary gospel group whose album, The Maverick Way, featuring Bobbi Storm, was nominated for a Best Gospel Album Grammy. After the video went viral, Bobbi revealed in another video that Delta officials reached out to her.

Bobbi Storm stated that she did not want the attendant from the incident to be reprimanded. If the man was seeing the video, she hoped that he was able to learn a "valuable lesson on how to treat other people." She asked her fans to stop contacting Delta and claimed they were Maverick City fans.