"She's never been this publicly in love with any of them before": Video of Taylor Swift running to kiss Travis Kelce leaves fans giddy

Taylor Swift attended her first Chief's game on September 24, 2023, to cheer on Travis Kelcey, and ever since then, the internet simply couldn't get enough of the duo. The internet's new "IT" couple made headlines once again as Swift was filmed running into the arms of Kelce and sharing a kiss, after the latter arrived to meet Taylor, following her Eras Tour performance in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The couple's kiss on Saturday night, November 11, was met with loud cheers from both swifties attending the show as well as fans on the internet. Swifties were lovestruck and could not stop gushing about how "in love" the two looked. Others noticed how Swift apparently never looked this happy with any of her other ex-boyfriends. One X user even remarked that "she's never been this publicly in love" with any of her exes before.

Netizens couldn't stop gushing over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (Image via X/@PopBase)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce break the internet again, sending the fandom into a frenzy

Taylor Swift had just finished her Eras Tour performance at the River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was waving to a crowd of cheering swifties while walking backstage in her sparkling blue outfit, when a surprise greeted her. Once she noticed who was standing on the other side, her walk quickly turned into a delightful sprint as the current queen of pop ran into the arms of a smiling Travis Kelce.

Much to the delight of the fans attending the concert, Taylor wrapped her hands around Kelce and shared a kiss as the applause grew to near-deafening levels. Kelce, who was sporting a floral shirt, then walked backstage with Taylor, while the cheers faded behind them.

However, it wasn't just the live audience that was delighted with the couple's show of affection, as the internet crowd too, was gushing all over the moment. Swifties were simply very happy for Taylor and noticed that the singer looked to be "really in love." Some screamed, while others were delighted, and many were left giddy as social media exploded with swifties celebrating the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship.

Though the entirety of her fanbase hasn't always been happy with every person Taylor has dated, Kelce seems to have hit the jackpot and won over the entire Swift fandome. Some fans remarked that the kiss looked like it was straight out of a movie, and others felt that the couple had just won the Couple of the Year award.

Fans adored the duo's show of affection (Image via X/@PopBase)

Fans adored the duo's show of affection (Image via X/@PopBase)

Fans adored the duo's show of affection (Image via X/@PopBase)

Fans adored the duo's show of affection (Image via X/@PopBase)

Fans adored the duo's show of affection (Image via X/@PopBase)

Fans adored the duo's show of affection (Image via X/@PopBase)

Furthermore, it's not just Talor Swift's approval that Kelce seems to have managed to secure. Swift's father, Scott Kingsley Swift, was also spotted alongside Kelce in the Argentina concert wearing a lanyard, that too a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard. Thus, fans believe that Kelce might have had a role in this, as Marca speculated that this lanyard might've been a gift from Kelce.

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift's performance in Argentina initially started on November 9 and was supposed to end on November 11. The concert on Friday, however, was pushed to Sunday, November 12, due to bad weather. Travis had joined Taylor in the middle of her tour on November 10, and has been with her ever since. During the concert, Taylor Swift even changed the lyrics of her song Karma to mention Kelce.

Expand Tweet

Kelce was spotted enjoying the concert from a VIP tent chanting "Ole Taylor" along with the fans. He was also seen walking through a crowd of swifties as fans told him that they loved him.