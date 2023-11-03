Does Taylor Swift time travel? Fans convinced pop giant is a time traveler after seeing lookalike in a viral advert on TikTok 

Taylor Swift, the American singer-songwriter is known worldwide for her songwriting, musical versatility, and artistic reinventions. Now it seems time travel has been added to the mix of her many talents.

An advertisement from 1981 recently went viral, featuring what fans believe to be a Taylor Swift lookalike. In the ad, Swift's lookalike is seen talking about the Glamour Gals dolls collection, including their outfits and accessories, as per The Sun. The commercial's video resurfaced first on TikTok.

The conspiracy theory of Taylor Swift being able to time-travel cannot be true. While the model does bear an uncanny resemblance to the pop icon, Swift was born in 1989, almost eight years after the ad was first aired. According to Looper, the woman in the ad is American actress Toni Hudson.

Fans convinced Taylor Swift can time travel as 1981 commercial surfaces

Taylor Swift is known to be a successful musician, businesswoman, and budding director. She is a 12-time Grammy winner and has broken multiple Guinness World Records.

The singer was born in December 1989, in West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States to parents Andrea Swift and Scott Kingsley Swift.

In late October 2023, a TikTok video emerged online that has Swifties convinced that Taylor Swift can time travel, as per The Mirror.

In the video, a woman with the singer's smile is wearing a lilac jumper as she describes the Glamour Gals dolls. The resemblance was uncanny, with even the woman's hair looking similar to Taylor's style.

The viral video had a caption that read:

"This 1981 commercial is proof that Taylor Swift is a time traveler."

According to The Sun, the lookalike had light brunette, blonde hair with an 80s blowout, and a signature Taylor fringe. The model in the commercial had the same mannerisms as Taylor Swift when she performed on stage, which made it even more convincing that she could be the pop icon's clone.

The American actress who was in the original video released in 1981 is Toni Hudson. She starred in the 1985 film Just One of the Guys as Denise. She has also appeared in TV shows like The Greatest American Hero and the more recent movie, Nessie and Me which was released on July 14, 2017.

Swifties, however, have made up their theories about Swift's possible cloning or her ability to time travel. Some of the reactions are given below.

The Glamour Gals was an expensive collection in the 1980s. One 4 1/2" doll was in the range between $4 and $7 in the original package. The dolls had rooted hair, but the eyeshadow, eyelashes, shoes, and sometimes parts of outfits, were painted on, as per The Action Figure Archive.

Taylor Swift reaches billionaire status

The time traveler/clone conspiracy comes after it was reported last week that Swift has officially reached billionaire status. According to Bloomberg, the 33-year-old singer is now worth $ 1.1 billion and has joined the coveted ten-digit club which includes Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey.

The success of the multi-Grammy Award-winning singer's Eras Tour made a huge impact on Swift's net worth. It is on track to becoming the highest-grossing tour in history. As per the Sun, the billionaire mark is on top of great earnings from her first six albums, which she re-recorded as she negotiated with streaming platforms how her music is monetized.

1989 (Taylor’s Version), the 21-song streaming edition has generated over 307 million on-demand official streams as a whole in its first five days of release. That marks the biggest streaming week for any of Swift's four re-recorded albums.

Bloomberg also reported that the 53 concerts Swift performed in the United States this year added around "$4.3 billion to the country's gross domestic product."