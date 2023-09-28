What is the new sauce introduced by Heinz? Brand debuts new condiment inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored romance

The popular American food company Heinz has announced a unique move in response to Taylor Swift's recent appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game. Taylor was spotted enjoying chicken strips with ketchup, what appeared to be ranch dressing, and the moment quickly became a sensation on social media, as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's dating rumors are on the roof now.

In response, Heinz is set to launch limited-edition Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch bottles. They declared the news on Instagram.

"It's a new Era for Heinz. Introducing Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch. Limited-edition bottles coming soon."

During the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears, Taylor Swift was seen in a suite with Travis Kelce's family, sparking rumors of a possible romantic connection between the pop star and the star tight end.

A fan shared a photo of Taylor Swift eating chicken with ketchup and what seemed to be ranch dressing. The post gained popularity, with many speculating about the mysterious white substance being ranch.

Heinz got roped into amid their romance news and revealed that they would create and release 100 limited-edition "Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch" sauce bottles in honor of the "Traylor" moment. Heinz is the supplier of both ketchup and ranch at Arrowhead Stadium.

Heinz debuted the product, lighting up a sauce bottle with "ketchup and seemingly ranch" written on the ketchup bottle. The picture was shared via the Instagram page of Heinz and later surfaced all over the internet, which certainly made a fun spot mark in the world of food and pop culture.

In recent weeks, rumors of the two hanging out in New York City have surfaced, adding fuel to the dating speculations, which led to this brand hoping into this trendy relationship news.

When did Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce's dating rumors start?

The dating rumors of a romantic connection between pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce started about last week, when during a recent football game, Travis Kelce made a spectacular touchdown catch. The announcer, Ian Eagle, added a pop culture twist to his commentary.

"Kelce finds a blank space for the score."

This playful reference to Swift's hit song Blank Space caught the attention of fans and the media.

Some reports also suggest Kelce's interest in Swift began earlier when he attended one of her concerts. He publicly shared his unsuccessful attempts to meet her, even planning to gift her a bracelet. Since then, speculations about their relationship have been circulating on social media.

The recent sightings of the two in New York City have further fueled dating rumors. Taylor also went to watch his game, which led to this dating rumors news. However, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has officially commented on the matter, leaving fans and the curious public awaiting any developments.