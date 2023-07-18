Yesterday, New York Yankees faced a tough series against the Colorado Rockies, and their manager, Aaron Boone, added a unique twist to one of his interviews with Yes Network.

With an air of candor, Boone candidly admitted he is a Taylor Swift fan!

When asked about his favorite Taylor Swift anthem, Boone excitedly revealed that he has not just one, but two top picks that resonate with him on a personal level.

With a smile on his face, Boone disclosed that "Blank Space" holds a special place in his heart. The catchy lyrics and infectious melody of the song have evidently struck a chord with the baseball manager.

And as if that wasn't enough, Boone didn't hesitate to share another Taylor Swift favorite, namely "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

Here's the short conversation:

Reporter: “Taylor Swift is in town. You’re a Taylor Swift fan. She’s had the hooks out. We didn’t see her. But a favorite Taylor Swift song.”

Aaron Boone: “Blank space, blank space. But before we are never ever getting back together again, like ever. I like that one too. I like blank space.”

"Aaron Boone is a confirmed Swiftie." - YES Network

Manager Boone's revelation that he is a fan of Taylor Swift's chart-topping hits comes as the Yankees face a tough stretch, losing six of their last eight games. Currently, the Bronx Bombers find themselves in an uncharacteristic last-place tie with their historic rivals, the Boston Red Sox, at the bottom of the fiercely competitive AL East.

Since embarking on her highly anticipated Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has proven once again why she is not only one of the world's most influential pop stars but also a powerhouse when it comes to impacting the economy. Swift's ability to draw in massive crowds of devoted fans has set the stage for a record-breaking feat in the world of live entertainment.

The United States economy has been reaping the benefits of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, as it sparks a surge in tourism like never before and is expected to generate an record-setting $1 billion in sales.

Aaron Boone remains resilient Amid Yankees' series loss

Chicago Cubs v New York Yankees: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees celebrates a 6-3 win against the Chicago Cubs during their game at Yankee Stadium on July 8, 2023, in Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

After the Yankees lost the series to Colorado Rockies 8-7, Aaron Boone pointed out that baseball is a game of unpredictability and he emphasized that even teams with the best records are bound to suffer defeats, regardless of their opponents' standings.

Furthermore, he also mentioned that the outcome of a series should not be overanalyzed but rather viewed as part of the ebb and flow of the sport.

“I don’t buy into that garbage at all. They outlasted us. We’re obviously pissed off in the moment that we lost a series, but it’s a series we lost and we’ve got to move on from it and go try and play well in California," said Boone.

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner The Yankees have said all season how they're a championship-caliber team. After this series, I asked Aaron Boone if he still believes that to be the case. Here's his full response:

Now, the New York Yankees are facing off against the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game series that kicked off on Monday night.

In the first game, the Angels defeated the Yankees 4-3.

