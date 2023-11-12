“Y’all need to give her some privacy”: Netizens react to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce receiving applause while going on a dinner date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted together in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for a low-key dinner in a private room at Elena, a restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel, on Friday night. The singer's father, Scott Kingsley Swift also joined the pair for the evening.

A few hours before the meal, Taylor had to cancel her Eras Tour concert due to heavy rainfall. After the couple finished their meal, they were seen walking out of the restaurant while holding hands, which prompted other guests and staff to cheer, as per People.

A fan asks people to give the couple privacy. (Images via Twitter/@PopBase)

The sudden applause did not affect Taylor or Travis, however, netizens had a lot to say about the incident. Some people were unhappy by the breach of the two celebrities' privacy, while others cheered along with the crowd, through their keyboards.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce grab dinner in Buenos Aires, Barcelona

On November 10, 2023, Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL, and Taylor Swift went for dinner at Elena. The eatery is famous for its dry-aged meat, brasserie, and charcuterie.

An onlooker later told People that "the crowd in the restaurant briefly cheered as they walked out" and that "Travis was beaming." They added that the couple "looked so cute on their low-key date night" and that "they also left holding hands."

Taylor Swift's NFL star date was spotted leaving on a jet at an airport near Buenos Aires, only hours before the dinner. The National Football League is still in season, but Kelce was able to make it to Argentina because of the bye week, which is a scheduled off week for a given team, as per Page Six.

Travis Kelce started the seven-day break by supporting his Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes' fourth annual 15 and attending the Mahomies Foundation Gala on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift performed her first international leg of the Eras tour at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on the same night, November 9, 2023.

Swift had to postpone her Friday show to Sunday due to bad weather. She wrote on X, formerly Twitter:

"I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!"

On the new episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the NFL star had allegedly teased the Argentina trip when his brother Jason asked him how he would be spending his bye week. Travis replied:

"I might just say f*ck it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny."

Fans gave their opinions about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic date in Argentina:

Taylor Swift is scheduled to play international shows all through November while Travis has to play at NFL games weekly. The singer, however, would have an almost two-month break from the Eras Tour, as per People.

Travis Kelce brought on big screams from the crowd at Taylor's Eras tour in Argentina on Saturday night, November 11, at Estadio River Plate, as per Billboard. He went with Taylor's father and they cheered for the artist in a VIP tent.