What does extreme heat do to the body? Delta Airlines' Las Vegas flight passengers faint in 111 degree temperature

Heat is taking a toll on everybody these days, but a few Delta Airlines passengers felt it to the extreme. On Monday, July 17, 2023, multiple passengers of a Delta Airlines flight resting on the tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas, fainted due to the heat as temperatures soared above 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Fainting is one of the effects of extreme heat caused due to dehydration, which limits the blood pumped to the human brain. Some passengers had to be stretchered out while others reportedly lost control of their bowels. The flight, which was heading to Atlanta, reportedly had no air conditioning while the passengers were waiting on board.

In a statement made to Fox News, Delta Airlines addressed and apologized for the situation, which eventually led to the cancelation of the flight:

"We apologize for the experience our customers had on flight 555 from Las Vegas to Atlanta on July 17, which ultimately resulted in a flight cancellation,"

Continuing, they added:

"Delta teams are looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin and we appreciate the efforts of our people and first responders at Harry Reid International."

The outlet also reported that Delta Airlines provided customers with personal apologies, hotel rooms, and meal vouchers, as well as an addition of 20,000 miles to customer accounts.

The field producer of Fox News shared her recent flight experience with Delta Airlines, where passengers feel the brunt of the heat

Krista Garvin, Fox News' field producer who was present in the Delta Airlines flight, gave a rundown of the entire incident on Twitter. She exclaimed that she was shaken and that the entire incident was an "INSANE experience."

The field producer also revealed that the flight was already delayed as they did not have a flight attendant. Moreover, the said in a Fox News interview that the flight was left on the tarmac for two and a half hours.

Krista Garvin @Kristaanngarvin @Delta what an INSANE experience. First we were delayed because you did not have a flight attendant. Then we finally board and sit for almost 3 hours on a hot plane in 111 degree weather. Now we are heading back to the gate cause people are passing out. We are now being told you

Garvin then lambasted Delta Airlines for making their passengers wait in their seats in the 111 degree weather.

In a seperate tweet, she explained that the situation got so bad that after a point, multiple passengers fainted, some defecated, kids were crying, and the crew was running around with oxygen cylinders. The pilot instructed people to hit their call buttons if they needed medical assistance.

Krista Garvin @Kristaanngarvin Paramedics are on now. I’ve seen a total of three people wheeled out so far. Oxygen tanks are being pulled out. They said to press your call button if you need medical assistance. Babies are screaming crying. They’re handing out sandwiches to the diabetics. I am 🤯.

Multiple emergencies caused the Delta Airlines flight to return to the gate. The passengers were asked to remain seated as the paramedics got on the plane. It is reported that at least five passengers were stretchered out, including one of the flight attendants.

At first, those with health concerns were given the option to leave the flight and re-book another flight. However, another flight to Atlanta wasn't on for days. After four grueling hours, passengers were asked to deboard the flight as it had to be cooled down. The flight was once again delayed, canceled, and was later rescheduled for Tuesday morning. However, the rescheduled flight also got canceled.

Krista Garvin @Kristaanngarvin Finally decided to take everyone off because too many people were sick and they want to try and cool down the plane. Praying they let us back on or we will be stuck here. pic.twitter.com/ds21XE3CXM

Kirsta Garvin also revealed that the Delta Airlines flight was initially overbooked and that the airlines were giving out $1000 to people who decided not to take the flight. She also said that other flights were also cancelled due to similar reasons but this one was hit the worst.

Krista Garvin @Kristaanngarvin We’ve now been told the crew has fallen Ill and we will be delayed until further notice.

Extreme heat can severe effects on the human body

Extreme heat can cause various grueling effects on the human body. These effects can range from being a mild irritating inconvenience to life-threatening physical and mental ailments. According to a medically reviewed article on WebMD, these effects can be:

Sweating: This is considered the human body's "natural cooling system." Sweating keeps the body cool by drawing away heat, and it will work better in less humid conditions.

Exhaustion: Heat exhaustion occurs when the body loses a lot of water and salt from sweating and can't get cool enough. Exhaustion likewise causes tiredness, headaches, lightheadedness, and an increase in body temperature.

Heatstroke: A heatstroke occurs when the body temperature can't be controlled and shoots up to over 104 degrees. It initially causes confusion, headaches, nausea, agitation, hot and dry skin, and a fast pulse. Heatstrokes are deadly if left untreated and can cause seizures and comas.

Dehydration: Dehydration occurs when the body loses too much fluid and essential minerals from sweating. It leads to dizziness and drying up of the mouth and tongue. Serious cases will need the help of IV drips.

Heat Rash: Rashes occur when the sweat glands are blocked due to too much sweating.

Sunburn: The burning of naked skin due to prolonged exposure to direct sunlight. It may cause blisters, headaches, fevers, and can also increase the risk of skin cancer.

Fainting: The dehydration caused by heat limits the blood supply to the brain, resulting in dizziness and leading to the sudden passing out of the body. It may occur when a person is new to an environment and can be aggravated by suddenly standing up or standing for a long time.

Heat Edema: The tightening and swelling of the skin, fingers, toes, and ankles due to extreme heat.

Increased heart Rate: To increase blood flow to the skin during a hot situation, the human heart beats quicker, thereby releasing extra heat. However, this reduces blood flow t other parts of the body, leading to tiredness.

Low Blood pressure: This is caused by the loss of fluids due to sweating and the dilating of blood vessels to increase sweating. This puts intense pressure on the human heart, which can be dangerous if the blood pumping can't adjust according to demand. This can lead to dizziness and pass outs.

Confusion: Heat decreases human concentration levels. An intense loss of focus or confusion could be signs of heatstroke.

Pollution: Extreme heat boosts air pollution, leading to various other health problems.

A lot of precautions can be taken to avoid the effects of extreme heat. These are basic everyday solutions like staying inside during a heatwave, drinking lots of water despite not being thirsty, avoiding dehydrating drinks like alcohol and caffeine, wearing light-colored or light-weight clothing, and not leaving children or pets alone in cars.