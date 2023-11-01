What did Jonathan J. Dunn do? Former Delta co-pilot indicted over allegedly threatening to shoot captain during flight

Jonathan J. Dunn, a former Delta co-pilot was accused of allegedly threatening to shoot the plane captain if he diverted the aircraft for a passenger who possibly needed medical care. According to a Utah grand jury, Dunn was charged with one count of interference with a flight crew on October 18, 2023.

On Tuesday, the Department of Transportation's inspector general's office issued a press release and stated that the alleged incident took place in August 2022. Authorities, however, had not initially revealed the name of the commercial airline on which the alleged incident took place. However, as per CBS, a Delta Air Lines spokesperson confirmed that Dunn was working for Delta when the alleged incident took place.

It has also been confirmed that the co-pilot was authorized to carry a gun.

Former co-pilot Jonathan J. Dunn reportedly told the plane captain that they would be "shot multiple times" in August 2022

In Tuesday's news release, the Department of Transportation's inspector general's office revealed that on August 22, 2022, Jonathan J. Dunn allegedly threatened to shoot the captain of the plane if he changed the flight's direction for the sake of a passenger. The inspector general's office spoke about the incident and said:

"After a disagreement about a potential flight diversion due to a passenger medical event, Dunn told the Captain they would be shot multiple times if the Captain diverted the flight."

Apart from the inspector general's office, the FBI and the Federal Aviation Administration are working together in order to investigate the events that took place in 2022. The indictment stated:

"[Jonathan J. Dunn] did use a dangerous weapon in assaulting and intimidating the crew member"

The former co-pilot has been charged with one count of interference with a flight crew. His arraignment has been set for November 16, 2023.

If convicted, Dunn might face up to 20 years behind bars

Upon investigation, authorities discovered that Jonathan J. Dunn belongs to California. If found guilty, he could be imprisoned for about 20 years. Felicia Martinez, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for Utah, told CBS News:

"At this stage in the case, we don't have a lot of information to share without jeopardizing the integrity of the case."

The inspector general said that under the Transportation Safety Administration's Federal Flight Deck Officer program, he was permitted to carry a gun.

TSA allegedly permits pilots to carry firearms in the cockpits, primarily on domestic flights. The pilots also undergo special training to handle the guns, which are usually authorized TSA-issued firearms. On Tuesday, TSA spoke to CBS News and said that they are aware of the alleged incident. They further confirmed that they have removed the former co-pilot from the FFDO program.