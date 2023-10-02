What did Kendall Rhoads do? Incident explored as Iowa firefighter charged with arson

Kendall Rhoads, an Iowa firefighter, was accused of arson for allegedly setting fires and responding to the same sites with his team to extinguish them. Most of the alleged arson cases go back to April 2023, and Rhoads allegedly set fires in multiple places, including abandoned properties. The 60-year-old firefighter, who was arrested on Thursday, September 28, 2023, faces several charges including reckless use of explosives or fire.

Authorities from Grundy County, Iowa have confirmed that they are currently investigating the case. They also issued a statement expressing their gratitude to the public for their help in identifying the alleged crimes that Kendall Rhoads was committing.

Police arrested Iowa firefighter Kendall Rhoads for allegedly setting fires in Grundy County

Since April 2023, Grundy County, Iowa has seen a number of fires and due to the number of these fires, authorities began investigating them. They found their suspect after months of investigation and arrested 60-year-old Grundy County firefighter, Kendall Rhoads, according to the Des Moines Register.

Rhoads allegedly set the fires deliberately in several places including corn fields and abandoned properties before he and his team reached the site to extinguish them.

The Iowa Sheriff's Office issued a statement on Facebook, where they mentioned that the fires were mostly "ditch fires" that spread into the corn fields nearby. They added that some of the fires had been set in buildings that were on abandoned properties.

Authorities also stated that the Grundy County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into the "string of arson fires."

Kendall Rhoads currently faces a string of charges including 13 counts of second-degree arson and one count of reckless use of fire or explosives. The second charge is a "serious misdemeanor." Second-degree arson, which is also a C-class felony, can be defined as,

"[An act] causing a fire or explosion that damages or destroys property while manufacturing or attempting to manufacture a controlled substance."

The suspect is expected to make his first court appearance next week

As mentioned earlier, law enforcement officers thanked the public for their assistance. They have also urged the public to reach out to them if they have additional information about Rhoads or the incidents.

Rhoads is expected to appear to in court next week, (Image via @thebax33/X)

As mentioned earlier, the firefighter from Grundy County was arrested on Thursday, following a months-long investigation into the matter. According to Des Moines Register, he is currently booked into the Grundy County Jail and is being held on a bond.

Kendall Rhoads' court hearing has been set for October 9, 2023, as per the online court records. Since it is an ongoing investigation, authorities haven't released additional information about the case as of now.

Authorities have revealed that the suspect has been working as a firefighter at Holland Volunteer Fire Department for about six years.