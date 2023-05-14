What did Robbi Robinson do? Ohio man charged with aggravated arson over setting woman on fire

23-year-old Robbi Robinson Jr. has been accused of assaulting his father’s girlfriend, before setting her on fire. The tragic incident took place on Thursday, May 11, in an Ohio residence. Fairfield Township Police has reportedly charged Robbi Robinson with several charges, including arson.

Authorities are still trying to determine the motive behind this horrifying attack on the woman. An unsettling police body cam footage has also been released, that has captured the victim crying for help and gasping for air.

Reportedly, a neighbor of the duo was the first one to call the cops after his dogs began barking frantically at the wounded woman.

Robbi Robinson Jr. allegedly assaulted his father’s girlfriend before setting her on fire

According to official reports by authorities, Robbi Robinson Jr. assaulted his father girlfriend (50) by setting her ablaze horrific incident took place on May 11, inside a residence in the 2600 block of Arroyo Ridge Court, at around 10:25 am local time. Robinson faces several charges, including aggravated arson and felonious assault in connection with the heinous attack.

As per a police bodycam footage, the victim could be seen pleading for help, and saying:

“I can’t breathe! My inhaler’s in the house… I can’t breathe, he knocked my teeth out.”

According to the victim, Robbi Robinson Jr. beat her up before pouring gasoline on her and then throwing a flame. In order to save herself, the 50-year-old victim jumped out of the window from the residence's second floor.

A neighbor, Dennis Williams, called the cops after seeing the injured woman on the grass. The former later stated to media outlets:

“I see one of my neighbors laying in the grass, and she looked like she was covered in dust. So, I come running over, and her immediate action was, ‘He sent me on fire.’”

The victim was soon airlifted to the hospital. According to authorities, she went into a coma and haa sustained second-degree burns on half of her body. Officers reportedly arrived and spoke to Robbi Robinson about the incident, who responded by saying:

“I don’t know what happened. It just went off.”

Several law enforcement agencies are looking into the tragic incident

According to authorities, Robinson was seen wearing a winter jacket despite the high temperatures. Responding officers told him that the victim has jumped into the backyard in such a state, to which Robinson replied:

“Oh, she did?”

Despite being asked several times about what happened to the victim and if he was related to it anyway, Robbi Robinson Jr. proclaimed his innocence and kept saying that he was in shock knowing that his father’s girlfriend had sustained such bad injuries. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Butler County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Fairfield Township police, the Ohio Department of Commerce Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau, the Fairfield Township Fire Department, and the Butler County Arson Task Force, are assisting in the investigation of this case. The identity of the 50-year-old victim is yet to be revealed by authorities.

