What did Reed Messer do? Charges against former Delaware teacher explored

42-year-old Reed Messer has been arrested in connection with a two-month old s*xual relationship with one of her students. She currently faces many charges, including several counts of r*pe and s*xual abuse of a child by a person of trust. Back in December 2022, law enforcement officials received a report that stated Reed Messer's involvement in such a relationship with her student around nine years ago.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to r*pe and child s*xual abuse. Readers’ discretion is advised.

It was further revealed that the relationship began back in October 2014 and lasted for around two months. An arrest warrant was issued for Reed Messer on April 26 and was taken into custody from her Greenville residence.

Reed Messer, the former teacher at Staton Middle School, is currently being booked into Delaware’s women’s prison, and a bond is set at $310,000. However, authorities have not released additional information regarding the case due to its sensitive nature.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2, Criminal Investigations Unit, received a complaint against Reed Messer that alleged the 42-year-old of having a s*xual relationship with an underage student. The complaint was filed by the Delaware Division of Family Services. Reed Messer reportedly established the illicit relationship in October 2014, and the relationship lasted for around two months.

After obtaining an arrest warrant on April 26, 2023, South Carolina law enforcement officers located Reed at her residence and took her into custody. She was initially held in the Department of Corrections in South Carolina until she was extradited to Delaware. On May 8, 2023, she was charged with two counts of first-degree s*xual abuse of a child by a person of trust, ten counts of third-degree r*pe, and ten counts of fourth-degree r*pe.

According to Delaware State Police,

“An investigation followed and determined that the teacher and student had an apparent sexual relationship that began in October 2014 and lasted for approximately two months. Due to the sensitivity of this case, and in consideration of the victim, only limited information will be released.”

The police department additionally said:

“Due to the serious nature of these allegations of misconduct, Ms. Messer may pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of students, who may be under her instruction, and emergency action is required.”

The state’s Department of Education revealed that Messer’s educator certificate in South Carolina had been suspended after the complaint was filed. Following her arraignment, she was booked into the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $310,000 cash bond.

Reed Messer received her first certification as a teacher in South Carolina in July 2015 for elementary and early childhood education, middle-level language arts, English, and special education. She further received a literacy specialist endorsement in November. The same has been confirmed by the South Carolina Department of Education.

The case is currently being investigated by Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit. Authorities have further urged the public to reach out to the Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers in case they have any further information about this unsettling case.

