What happened to Gabby Del Angel? Suspect arrested after Texas special education teacher killed near taco truck

33-year-old Gabby Del Angel was shot to death outside a taco truck in a Jeep. The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Roland Contreras Jr. who reportedly opened fire at Gabby and shot her in the chest. The shooting allegedly broke out after an argument with the Jeep's driver, on April 6. According to the cops, the altercation began between Contreras and the Jeep driver who accompanied Gabby Del Angel.

The incident took place on April 6, and officers responded to the scene at around 9:30 pm local time. Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased Gabby Del Angel inside a vehicle. The victim was identified as the Jeep driver's wife.

Shortly after the shooting, Contreras fled the site. On Wednesday, the suspect was finally arrested, after being on a run for weeks. San Antonio Police confirmed that Roland is currently in their custody.

Special education teacher Gabby Del Angel was fatally shot in the upper left of her chest

Police made the gruesome discovery on April 6, 2023, when a special education teacher Gabby Del Angel was fatally shot near a taco truck. She was at the taco truck on Southwest Military Drive with her husband to buy food.

Authorities identified the suspect as 32-year-old Roland Contreras Jr. Officers further stated that the SAPD officers arrived at the scene at around 9.30 pm local time.

Cops additionally said:

“The suspect, 32-year-old Roland Contreras Jr., saw the victim’s husband in the parking lot and parked his car near the victim’s vehicle.”

Law enforcement officials stated that the suspect got into an argument with Gabby Del Angel's husband, and then pulled out his handgun. The husband ran and got back inside his Jeep when the suspect pointed the gun at him. While Gabby's husband attempted to leave the area, the suspect opened fire at the vehicle, as per KSAT. Unfortunately, Gabby got hit in the upper left of her chest during the shooting.

Shortly after that Roland Contreras Jr. fled the site in his vehicle. Authorities further stated that Gabby's husband confirmed the suspect's identity. Police later found the suspect's vehicle parked at his residence. They further spoke to Roland's grandmother who claimed that the now-damaged vehicle belonged to her, but was in Roland's possession.

#GabrieleDelAngel | #SanAntonio — was shot at a taco truck and then driven to a nearby Valero off Southwest Military and died on scene. Police said the shooter was arguing with the man driving the Jeep before firing a shot inside the vehicle.

Gabby's family confirmed that Roland and her husband knew each other. Police initially believed that the suspect was hiding at his residence on Humboldt on the southwest side for about 12 hours. Thus, they tried to talk to him, until they realized that he wasn't there.

The suspect was later located by the Covert Response Unit and has been booked into the Bexar County Jail. A bond of $200,000 has been set in his case.

