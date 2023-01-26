 What happened to Temara King? Husband arrested as New Jersey teacher is tragically killed

On Tuesday, January 24, 39-year-old Lucas Cooper allegedly murdered his 35-year-old wife, Temara King, in their Jersey City home.

As per New Jersey News, the killing took place at approximately 7 PM and Lucas Cooper was accused of fatally shooting Temara King multiple times. The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased at 8:06 pm.

Dr. Jennifer Musial @JenniferMusial @NJCUniversity So sad for her family and school community. It sounds like she was a special person in the lives of many. @NJCUniversity So sad for her family and school community. It sounds like she was a special person in the lives of many.

The incident was reported by the couple's 14-year-old daughter. Cooper supposedly fled the scene of the crime, before being apprehended by New Jersey authorities in Pennsylvania just hours later.

According to the Law & Crime Network, Temara King was a teacher at Public School 5 on Merseles street. Bronx News reported that her death was the first homicide in Jersey City this year.

Witnesses and officials describe the murder of Temara King

In an official statement, Jersey prosecutors outlined the course of events that led to King's death.

The prosecutor's statement read:

“At approximately 7:09 a.m., the Jersey City Police Department was notified of shots fired on the third floor of 340 Bergen Avenue."

A neighbor, identified as Joanne, told NBC reporters:

“I really, really heard the shots and it went bang, bang, bang — and it was quiet."

Soon after King was shot, the couple's daughter notified authorities of the murder, accusing her father of firing the weapon. NBC reported that two bullet holes could be seen near the window of the apartment where the killing took place.

Lucas Cooper, having immediately been identified as the primary suspect, left the scene. During the manhunt, Jersey authorities shut down all schools in the area, fearing that Cooper may have been a potential spree killer.

NJEA @NJEA We mourn the tragic loss of our sister and colleague Temara King, a teacher in Jersey City. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and loved ones, her students and the entire Jersey City Public Schools community. We mourn the tragic loss of our sister and colleague Temara King, a teacher in Jersey City. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and loved ones, her students and the entire Jersey City Public Schools community. https://t.co/bQOQVlvbLw

Soon after Lucas Cooper's arrest, Hudson County Prosecutors notified People News that he had been apprehended in the city of Bethlehem in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.

The prosecutor's office reported:

"Lucas Cooper is currently being detained at the Lehigh County Jail pending extradition to New Jersey."

A spokesperson from Public School 5 said that King had been a special education teacher. Educated at New Jersey City University, she recently received a promotion.

The statement from the school read:

“Temara was serving the students of our community after earning B.A. degrees in Early Childhood Education P-3, Teacher Certification in P-3 & Special Education, and Sociology."

NJ Coalition for Inclusive Education @NJCIE The New Jersey Coalition for Inclusive Education is saddened to hear of the tragic loss of Ms. Temara King, a third-grade teacher at the Dr. Michael Conti Public School #5 in Jersey City, who was a recipient of the NJCIE Honors award in 2018. (1/5) The New Jersey Coalition for Inclusive Education is saddened to hear of the tragic loss of Ms. Temara King, a third-grade teacher at the Dr. Michael Conti Public School #5 in Jersey City, who was a recipient of the NJCIE Honors award in 2018. (1/5) https://t.co/Q2xwNtb3EW

Jersey City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Norma Fernandez said of King:

"Our hearts are broken at the sudden violent loss of Temara King. She was an outstanding educator and dedicated faculty member. She will be missed and our prayers go to her family as they cope with the tragedy."

In the wake of the killing, Lucas Cooper was charged with murder, child endangerment and illegal possession of a weapon.

