3 chilling details about Dahyabhai Kalidas Chaudhari's murder

Dahyabhai Kalidas Chaudhari, who worked at a 24/7 store called Kanku's Express on Airport Road in Dalton, Georgia, was stabbed to death at his workplace in March 2014.

CCTV cameras in and around the area revealed that a young black woman named Skyy Raven Marie Mims carried out the brutal killing. It was alleged that she stabbed Chaudhari in a desperate attempt to win the lottery after becoming obsessed over the same. Skyy was found guilty on multiple counts and sentenced to life in prison.

ID's See No Evil will chronicle the brutal stabbing death of Indian native convenience store clerk Dahyabhai Kalidas Chaudhari, who was described by many as a man with "the purest heart." The episode, titled Ticket to Murder, is set to air on December 28, at 9 pm ET.

The synopsis for the episode states:

"In Dalton, Ga., someone stabs convenience store clerk Dahyabhai Kalidas Chaudhari to death at his job; police turn to security footage for answers and discover a surprise revelation about the killer's identity that blows the case wide open."

Three quick facts to know about Dahyabhai Kalidas Chaudhari's stabbing death

1) Dahyabhai Kalidas Chaudhari was stabbed multiple times while on his night shift

Chaudhari was stabbed to death shortly before midnight on March 9, 2014, by an attacker who walked into Kanku's Express wearing a black hoodie and carrying a duffel bag. Upon entering, the individual headed directly to the toilet. Shortly afterward, the same person was seen on camera leaving the restroom wearing a white sweatshirt. They then attacked the store clerk.

The crime scene was discovered by a regular customer who reported the incident to authorities after finding Chaudhari in a pool of blood. First responders claimed that the 37-year-old sustained multiple stab wounds. His face was wrapped in red duct tape. The perpetrator was also captured on camera stealing money from the register and lottery tickets off the counter.

2) Authorities identified Dahyabhai Kalidas Chaudhari's killer using CCTV footage and a phone found at the scene

Making use of CCTV footage from the store and surrounding areas, authorities soon identified the murderer as being a young black woman with dyed blonde hair. Additionally, a mobile phone discovered at the crime scene was used to corroborate the woman's identity as Detroit-based performer Skyy Raven Marie Mims. She was taken into custody on March 12 in Bartow County.

3) Skyy Raven Marie Mims was sentenced to life in prison in connection to Dahyabhai Kalidas Chaudhari's murder

At Skyy's 2018 trial, prosecutors alleged that she was obsessed with winning the lottery and fatally stabbed Dahyabhai Kalidas Chaudhari out of desperation. On the other hand, the defense portrayed her as a mentally ill person.

During the trial, Skyy's father also stated that he had once previously checked her into a psychiatric hospital, but she checked out and left Detroit to pursue a career in hip-hop.

Skyy was ultimately found guilty of murder, armed robbery, second-degree burglary, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, and theft by bringing stolen items into the state. She was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

