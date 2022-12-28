In March 2014, an Indian-origin store clerk named Dahyabhai Kalidas Chaudhari was stabbed multiple times at his workplace in Dalton, Georgia, and died of extreme blood loss. His face was wrapped in duct tape.

Upon inspection, authorities discovered surveillance video from the moment of the attack by a hooded figure who smothered the victim after fatally stabbing him multiple times to speed up the process of his death. As per the surveillance video, the assailant stole lottery tickets and cash from the register before fleeing the scene.

Authorities also found a crucial piece of evidence that the attacker left behind, which was later used to identify the killer as a young, black woman named Skyy Raven Marie Mims. She was found guilty on multiple charges and sentenced to life in prison.

Dahyabhai Kalidas Chaudhari's brutal murder case will feature in an upcoming episode of See No Evil. Titled Ticket to Murder, the all-new episode airs on ID this Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

The synopsis of the episode states:

"In Dalton, Ga., someone stabs convenience store clerk Dahyabhai Kalidas Chaudhari to death at his job; police turn to security footage for answers and discover a surprise revelation about the killer's identity that blows the case wide open."

Dahyabhai Kalidas Chaudhari was stabbed to death during a late night shift at a convenience store in Dalton

Dahyabhai Kalidas Chaudhari, known as D.K. to friends and customers, was described as a man with "the purest heart." He was everyone's "buddy" and was extremely popular amongst customers who frequented the 24/7 store called Kanku's Express on Airport Road in Dalton. Chaudhari had only started working night shifts at the store in March 2014.

Amanda Tyler, a friend and former co-founder, recalled how helpful Chaudhari was and how they operated their place as an efficient team. Amanda explained how well he adapted and got along with the devoted clientele, claiming,

"They would come in and see him, and they could go on about their day and have a better day than they came in with. Just from coming in contact with DK."

On March 9, 2014, Dahyabhai Kalidas Chaudhari was stabbed to death shortly before midnight by an assailant who entered the store in a black hoodie, carrying a duffle bag, and headed straight for the restroom. The same person was seen coming out dressed in a white hoodie shortly after and attacking Chaudhari, as per the surveillance video.

A regular customer named Mark called 911 after finding the victim in a pool of blood. First responders claimed that the 37-year-old was stabbed multiple times and that his face was wrapped in red duct tape. Surveillance footage also showed the attacker stealing lottery tickets from the counter and cash from the register before fleeing the scene.

Authorities were able to identify Dahyabhai Kalidas Chaudhari's killer using CCTV footage and a cell phone found at the scene

CCTV cameras from in and around the area were used to identify the killer as a young black woman with dyed blonde hair. Moreover, a cell phone found at the crime scene was used to confirm the woman's identity as Skyy Raven Marie Mims, an entertainer from Detroit. She was arrested on March 12 in Bartow County. Cops also found the KIA Soul she was driving on the night of the murder.

Skyy was charged and found guilty of murder, armed robbery, second-degree burglary, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, and theft by bringing stolen property into the state in Dahyabhai Kalidas Chaudhari's stabbing death. She was then given a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Tune in to ID's See No Evil to learn more about the case.

Poll : 0 votes