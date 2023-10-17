Where was Chelsea Grimm last seen? Search intensifies as California woman goes missing on cross-country trip

32-year-old Chelsea Grimm goes missing on a cross-country trip from San Diego to Connecticut. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Williams Police Department officers last saw her in Arizona on September 28, 2023. She was expected to attend a wedding in Connecticut and was traveling alone. Chelsea Grimm was eventually reported missing on October 4, 2023.

Despite the original plans, on September 27, Grimm allegedly told her parents that she wouldn't make it to the wedding. A woodcutter reportedly last saw her camping near Ashfork on September 30, and she allegedly told him that things were fine.

Chelsea Grimm, a California woman, was reported missing on October 4, 2023, after going on a solo trip to Connecticut from San Diego

On September 28, Chelsea Grimm was last seen by officers from the Williams Police Department. A bodycam footage of her conversation with an officer has been obtained where Grimm said,

"I just was doing a photo shoot of the lost soldiers and got a little emotional, so I was crying before I got back on the road."

According to the footage, she allegedly told the cops she planned on camping that night. After the woman vanished, her parents said she called them to say she wouldn't make it to the wedding and that she was going camping for a few days. She further told her parents they probably wouldn't hear from her for several days.

The missing woman allegedly had a bearded dragon with her, but it wasn't there in Grimm's vehicle that the police recovered. They found the white Ford Escape on Kaibab National Forest Road 6 near Ashfork. Police further noticed that the car, which hunters initially discovered, had flat tires.

Chelsea Grimm's father, Stephen Grimm, said,

"It's excruciating. You wouldn't wish it on anyone."

Her mother, Janet, added:

"It's been just a horrible, horrible, horrible experience."

Grimm's phone, wallet, and sleeping bag couldn't be found in her vehicle

Police investigated Grimm's vehicle but couldn't find her wallet, sleeping bag, or phone. However, they found her camera there. Stephen Grimm spoke about his missing daughter, and revealed that she had camping experience but hadn't done it since a long time. He further added that the camping plan seemed a bit unusual to him. PEOPLE reported that law enforcement officials believe that no indications of foul play have been found as of now.

Coconino County Sheriff's Office is trying hard to locate Grimm by circulating her images on social media platforms. She allegedly appeared upset when officers from the Williams Police Department spoke to her. The officers then recommended a nearby gas station where she could spend the night safely. Williams Police Department stated:

"She further indicated that her intention to create a series highlighting the stories of lost and forgotten people of this country."

Authorities are seeking public help to locate the missing woman. They have urged anybody with information regarding Grimm to contact the appropriate authorities.