What did Trey Rucker do? Bodycam video shows the moment OSU player arrested for suspected DUI

Oklahoma State footballer, Trey Rucker, was taken into custody on Sunday, October 1, 2023, after he was accused of driving under the influence. Online records and the Stillwater police confirmed the allegations. According to Fox25 Oklahoma, Trey was charged on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, on suspicion of driving under the influence.

This isn't Trey's first brush with authorities on a DUI charge as he was arrested in 2021 for multiple charges, apart from a DUI. Fox25 Oklahoma reported that the charges included assault on a police officer, resisting an officer, actual physical control, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving a car with a suspended or revoked license. When Trey Rucker pleaded guilty to all of these charges, they were converted to misdemeanors.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys mentioned that despite the accusations Rucker is still a part of the team, for now. Head coach Mike Gundy stated that Trey Rucker's status on the team will stay the same until law enforcement authorities take a decision about the accusations.

Oklahoma State Cowboys player, Trey Rucker arrested over a week ago, faces DUI charges

Trey Rucker, a member of the Oklahoma State Cowboys team, was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence. As mentioned earlier, he was arrested on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at around 9:30 pm local time, and was charged a few days later, on Tuesday.

Authorities responded to the site after they received reports of a vehicle not moving through several traffic light cycles near the intersection of Miller Avenue and Main Street. The Oklahoman reported that the vehicle wasn't moving at all through the cycles.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old Trey Rucker, who was later charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Prosecutors claimed that the charges should be pressed as a felony as this was the second time Trey was arrested on an alcohol-related offense.

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy confirmed that Rucker is still a part of the team and added that he was going to let the "system run its course." He also believes that it is unfair to throw Rucker out of the team based on mere allegations.

"Essentially, I can’t get ahead of the process based on the type of incident that took place. I’ve got to let the system run its course and then make a decision from that point," the coach said.

The football player was previously arrested for assaulting an officer

Trey joined Oklahoma State Football, in 2021, as a walk-on. After digging into Rucker's records, authorities discovered that in the same year, he was arrested for assaulting an officer and was put on probation.

According to cops, when he got arrested recently, Trey Rucker's speech was allegedly "low and slow." Bodycam footage capturing the arrest has also been obtained. Rucker also allegedly refused to take a breath-analyzer test, before contacting his attorney.

The football player's preliminary hearing is set for November 6, 2023.