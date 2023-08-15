What did Donald Trump say about Fani Willis? Former president attacks Georgia DA in wake of election indictment

Donald Trump has bashed many people, like the witnesses and prosecutors including Fani Willis involved in the upcoming proceedings of a trial/ The trial is set to look at the ex-president's role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential elections.

Trump has gone all out on the Truth Social posts, by namecalling Fani, and also by treating the prosecutors as opponent political parties. He accused Willis of prosecutorial misconduct through his posts, and has also called her "phony." Through the posts, he mentioned that Willis was after him and is trying to interfere with his campaign for the 2024 elections.

The former president had accused Willis several times, throughout the time she held the office. He did so by throwing several personal comments and spreading rumors about her love life. Among many names that have come up on the posts, Fulton County district attorney, Fani Willis is a significant one.

Ex-president Donald Trump has previously held District Attorney Fani Willis responsible for making Atlanta a dangerous city with increasing crime rates

The series of posts that were posted on Monday have grabbed widespread attention. Along with many people, Donald Trump has also mentioned Fani Willis in the posts, and said that Willis' main motive is just "to get Trump."

During Willis' tenure, Trump has accused her several times, of allegedly being too lenient towards criminal activities. He went on to accuse her of letting Atlanta turn into one of the most dangerous cities in the world. Trump even accused Willis to be racist. The ex-president wrote:

"So, the Witch Hunt continues! 19 people Indicted tonight, including the former President of the United States, me, by an out of control and very corrupt District Attorney..."

A statement was issued from The Trump campaign, on August 14, 2023, on X, that read:

"Like Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Deranged Jack Smith, and New York AG Letitia James, Fulton County, GA's radical Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis is a rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting Donald Trump through these bogus indictments."

Willis was appointed to investigate the case long before the FBI began looking into Trump's alleged mishandling of documents. Although Trump kept criticizing her all along, she had described the rumors to be false and derogatory.

Willis has received support on social media platforms for doing her job well and indicting the ex-president

Fani Willis has been investigating the phone call that took place on January 2, 2021, between the ex-president and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. According to the phone call, Trump reportedly asked Brad, how many votes are needed for him to surpass Biden.

Along with several disrespectful comments, the former president has also called Willis a "phony." He wrote,

"I made a perfect phone call of protest. What does Phoney Fani have to do with me? She should instead focus on the record number of murders in Atlanta."

Just a few days ago, on August 8, 2023, Trump attacked Fani Willis at a rally in New Hampshire. He accused her of being in a relationship with a gang member. However, no evidence was ever provided by him to support his claims.

Fani Willis has, however, received immense support on social media platforms like X. This came after Trump was indicted. He currently faces about 13 counts. Willis has additionally charged over 15 other defendants. The list includes Trump's former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and his 2020 election attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, and Kenneth Chesebro.