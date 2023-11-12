"Needs to be reported": Robert Cartier of Big Valley sparks outrage online as video of him allegedly drowning cat goes viral

A man from Big Valley, Alberta, named Robert Cartier has sparked massive outrage amongst social media users after a video of him allegedly drowning a cat made its way to the internet. In the video uploaded on YouTube, Robert Cartier is seen being confronted by two people who saw him trapping a cat in a cage, and then trying to drown it in the bucket.

The video titled, “The man was trying to drown the neighbor’s cat,” shows the two people yelling at Robert Cartier as the woman in the video shouts and says:

“You’re not touching this cat. You’ve got issues man. How dare you do that to a living creature? You want me to put you in a bucket or what?”

Furthermore, the people in the video also claimed that Robert Cartier goes around the town and traps cats, and then drowns them in buckets of water. However, as Cartier got caught in the act, and the video made its way on social media, netizens were left infuriated as many commented and bashed the Alberta man.

One internet user also commented and said:

A video of a man allegedly trying to drown a cat in a bucket of water sparks outrage on social media: Reactions and details explored. (Image via YouTube)

"Unforgivable": Social media users bash Robert Cartier

Within a couple of hours of the aforementioned video surfacing online, it received thousands of views, with hundreds of comments bashing the man.

Some of the comments and tweets read:

The two people in the video also urged the Big Valley, Alberta, authorities to take some action on Cartier's wrongdoings, but authorities have not yet responded to the accusations made against the man.

It is not known if any action has been taken against Cartier, who has also remained tight-lipped about the backlash and the accusations.