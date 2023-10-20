"Well he most certainly has a type": Internet reacts as Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'O attend concert together post split

Mexican-Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'O and Canadian actor Joshua Jackson sparked wild reactions online after the duo were spotted attending a concert together after splitting from their respective partners. On October 18, 45-year-old Jackson was spotted attending Janelle Monáe's concert in Los Angeles with Nyong'O and other friends.

In the photos shared by media outlet TMZ, the pair can be seen standing beside each other in the audience. However, they did not seem to indulge in PDA or cozy up.

The photos come after Joshua Jackson recently made headlines after his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce after three years of marriage citing "irreconcilable differences.”

The viral pictures left several people shocked on the internet, as one of them said:

Internet users remark on Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'O spotted at a concert together

After the pictures of Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'O attending Janelle Monáe's concert in Los Angeles together went viral, Internet users were surprised. Several users shipped the duo with some highlighting that Jackson "has a type" referring to the fact that the Downton Abbey star was married to Jodie Smith-Turner, who is also black.

Some of the comments on a post shared by gossip blog The Shade Room were:

Regarding Lupita Nyong'o, the 40-year-old star from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was romantically partnered with Selema Masekea. Their relationship was made public in December 2022, and at the end of August, she sent a birthday message to Masekea.

However, on October 20, Lupita took to her Instagram handle and announced her breakup. In the lengthy post, the star shared that while "there are much more important things going on in the world right now," she felt it was necessary for her to "share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust."

"I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception."

Jackson, who shares one child with Jodie Turner-Smith, has not publicly commented on his divorce. As of writing, neither Joshua Jackson nor Lupita Nyong'O has commented on the nature of their relationship.