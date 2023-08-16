"Something wrong with that boy": Edmonton Alberta Canada hate crime video leaves netizens appalled

Recent allegations against an Edmonton man include shouting hate speech at a Muslim family and exposing himself to a child. Police in Edmonton are seeking assistance in identifying the individual who committed the crime close to the University of Alberta.

According to authorities, an unidentified individual approached a couple and their 15-year-old son on the street just after 2 pm on Friday, August 11, and began acting violently and subjecting the party to hate speech. His hateful comments also included remarks that were homophobic and xenophobic, and he reportedly threatened the family as well.

The police report stated that the suspect also pulled down his trousers and exposed himself. According to the police, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) hate crimes section is being consulted in the inquiry.

The video of the incident was posted on Twitter by @TizzyEnt. As soon as the video went viral, people went to the comment section of the clip and condemned the boy and his inappropriate action.

Netizen’s are furious with the actions of the racist Edmonton guy

Police are looking for the young boy (Image via Britannica / Twitter / @TizzyEnt)

In Edmonton, the capital of Alberta, both criminal and non-criminal hate crimes have decreased over the years. However, the presence of this kind of crime in Edmonton and across Canada has increased in the last four years. A year after Edmonton city council decided to develop an anti-racism policy, observers of the process claim that not much has been done regarding the same.

After Amarjeet Sohi was chosen as the mayor in October 2021, the council's first action was to adopt the strategy. Sohi also stated during his interview with CBC News in December that he would prefer to take his time and work carefully as opposed to working quickly. He also said that:

"I am impatient as well sometimes on these things."

According to him, a high-level anti-racism office will also be established by the city government within the city.

The city manager's office is still looking for a board ten months after the municipal council gave its approval to the plan. Up until a recent incident where a man, perhaps between the ages of 20 and 30, hurled racist insults at a Muslim family and exposed himself to the family, everything was deemed to be going according to the plan.

This video was captured by the family who were targeted by the hate speech. In the video, the man can be seen saying,

"Get the F**k out of here! My dad would f**king kill you, you f**king little bi*ch. You want a picture of my ID too you f**king fa**ot? You want a picture of my ID you bit**, you little rat a** bit**."

He also said things like:

Go tell the f**king police. You f**king fa**ot, act all tough. Go back to your f**king country you brown a** little bit**. Get the f**k out of here.”

Then he can be seen removing his trousers, and showing the family his private parts. The entire episode caught the attention of people using social media. They turned to Twitter to vent their anger, scorn, and disdain on the entire incident in the comment section of the video published by Twitter user @TizzyEnt.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) are currently looking for the racist man in the video. The police are requesting anybody who can identify the suspect to call them at 780-423-4567, or call the Crime Stoppers and leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477, or provide information online at p3tips.com/250.

The suspect's picture is also being shared, according to the police, in the hopes that someone would be able to recognize him. Police have described him as a skinny, 20 to 30-year-old man with black, medium-length hair, and some facial hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a pair of black headphones, a black cap, a grey hoodie, black shorts, black and pink running shoes, and pink and blue socks.