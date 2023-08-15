"A living fairy indeed": Fans cheer for Kim Se-jeong as artist rolls out concept pictures for her first full-length album Door

Singer-actor Kim Se-jeong, dropped the KEY version of the official teaser images for her first full-length album, Door (문(門)), on August 15, 2023. The new project set to release on September 4 at 6 pm KST, marks her comeback as a singer in the K-pop industry after two years and five months.
While Kim Se-jeong has made a name for herself with her impressive acting skills, she was also a part of K-pop groups like I.O.I (2016-2017), Gugudan (2016-2020) and its sub-group Gugudan SeMiNa (2018-2020).
The artist's recently released ethereal and dreamy concept photos won the hearts of fans, who called her a "living fairy."
"PRETTIEST WOMAN ALIVE": Fans praise Kim Se-jeong as they await her September comeback
In the upcoming album, the artist will showcase two concepts. Ever since she announced her comeback, Kim Se-jeong has been releasing several pieces of content, leaving her fans over the moon.
She recently unveiled a "coming soon" teaser on August 8, with a cryptic picture of two doors, and a mysterious black-and-white teaser on August 9. Moreover, on August 10, the I.O.I fame star rolled out a schedule chart, revealing what fans can look forward to leading up to the album launch.
As Sesangs (Kim Se-jeong fans) await the LOCK version, they shared their thoughts on the recently released KEY version on social media. One fan claimed that the 26-year-old artist was the "PRETTIEST WOMAN ALIVE," and hailed her look.
The idol's last release was back in March 2021, when she launched her first mini-album called I'm. After that, she wowed fans with her special remake album and also lent her voice to Love, Maybe, a special OST for the 2022 drama Business Proposal, where she played one of the lead characters, Shin Ha-ri.
More about the Flower Way singer
Kim Se-jeong has also won many hearts with her impeccable acting skills in well-known dramas like The Uncanny Counter 1 & 2 (2020-2021, 2023), Business Proposal (2022), I Wanna Hear Your Song (2019), and more.
Apart from the ongoing comeback preparations, Kim Se-jeong is also preparing for her first solo concert tour titled The Door. She will perform in 11 cities and the tour will kick off in Seoul (September 23-24, 2023). She will also perform in Hong Kong, Manila, Jakarta, Taipei, Tokyo, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Melbourne, and Sydney. Her final concert will be held on November 19, 2023.