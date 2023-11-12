"Literal textbook hypocrisy": Brittany Broski Palestine controversy explored as TikToker comes under fire online

TikToker Brittany Broski has come under fire on social media after a video of the popular influencer made its way online where she refuses to address the ongoing situation in Palestine amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The entire controversy brewed up after a video made its way on Reddit, which addressed her alleged conflicting views, as the user merged two of her videos. One of them was recent, while the other was from two months back.

At the start of the video, the Reddit user inserted a clip of Brittany Broski talking about the “responsibility” of the TikTokers and influencers to spread awareness about certain issues. Brittany Broski says:

“If you can, then why don’t you? If you have a platform, and you have people’s ears, you have their attention, how dare you not? How dare you not say things that matter?”

However, it is the next clip that left netizens infuriated as Brittany Broski was then heard claiming that she was “not responsible” for talking about the situation in Palestine.

Many netizens were disappointed to see Brittany frustrated as she ranted about how many people had commented on her videos stating that she had not poured in her views about the same.

Social media users bashed Brittany, a popular influencer who denied speaking up on the Palestine issue amidst the Hamas-Israel conflict. (Image via Reddit)

She said:

“Why do I have to address the situation in the Middle East? In what Universe am I the voice to speak on it? I am the opposite of the person who should be speaking on this.”

Brittany Broski’s conflicting views have sparked a lot of rage amongst the netizens, as one even called it “hypocrisy”:

Brittany Broski receives massive backlash after she denied commenting on the Palestine issue

Brittany Broski’s video, where she is refusing to speak up on the Palestine issue, has become the talk of the town as the video has gone viral. After the influencer hit back at people who were waiting for her to speak on the sensitive matter and use the platform to raise awareness about the issue, many started bashing her for her comments.

As a Reddit user, @hairtie1, uploaded the video on the platform, here is how netizens reacted:

Furthermore, the video was also uploaded on Twitter, by a user, @marlenvargas. Within hours, it received 2 million views, along with several comments, like:

Furthermore, at the moment, Brittany Broski has not commented on the backlash. However, the negative comments continue to pour in as many believe that she has spoken her heart out on various other issues of the world, but has purposely remained silent on the Israel and Palestine matter.