"Hypocrisy at its peak": Nikki Haley daughter TikTok video with husband goes viral in wake of Vivek Ramaswamy's savage jibe

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley seemingly lost her temper during the Republican presidential debate hosted by NBC News in Miami where in a withering rebuke she called entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy a “scum” after he brought up her daughter.

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, Vivek Ramaswamy went after Haley's 25-year-old daughter for joining TikTok after the former UN ambassador criticized Ramaswamy at a previous debate for using the app despite its ties to Chinese company ByteDance.

At the time, Haley raised concerns that the app was being weaponized by the Chinese government as an intelligence-gathering tool. She then urged lawmakers to ban the app in the US as it poses national security risks. Earlier this year, the White House told federal agencies to delete the app from their devices and banned government workers from downloading it on their devices.

On Wednesday, in a savage rebuttal, Ramaswamy, who recently joined the app to promote his presidential campaign, went after Haley’s daughter, saying:

“She made fun of me for actually joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time. you might want to take care of your family first before preaching to others.”

Shortly after, Haley's daughter's video with her husband went viral online, leading people to point out Haley's apparent hypocrisy regarding the app. The video prompted a social media user to simply state:

Nikki Haley's daughter's TikTok video sparks outrage online

In the wake of Vivek Ramaswamy’s cutting remark in the Republican presidential debate, where he targeted Nikki Haley for deriding him for using TikTok despite her daughter doing the same, the former UN ambassador's daughter’s video has gone viral online.

Netizens, who began sharing Haley’s daughter’s TikTok video with her husband, mocked Haley, who has been vocal about banning the app, as the harbinger of false outrage. Several people online echoed similar views.

Ramaswamy also accused Haley of virtue signalling, adding that the former UN ambassador, who once supposedly called China their “great friend” was merely parroting the most popular opinion at the moment. Ramaswamy went on to state the real issue was to stop US companies from turning over data to China.

In response, Haley, who called Ramawamy "scum" and asked him to keep her daughter’s name out of his voice, added:

"Look, I'm a mom. I'm a mom. So the second that you go and you start saying something about my 25-year-old daughter, I'm going to get my back up. But it's not even the personal part - there are serious differences I have with him."

What we know about Nikki Haley's daughter in wake of the viral video

Earlier this year, Nikki Haley, who has been steadily rising in the polls, announced that her daughter Rena Haley married her longtime boyfriend Joshua Jackson at Kiawah Island Golf Resort on Kiawah Island off the coast of Charleston, South Carolina.

Per her LinkedIn profile, Rena Haley, who majored in nursing and minored in psychology at Clemson University, works as a pediatric nurse in South Carolina. Her husband Jackson, seen in the viral video, is a math teacher and high school football coach.