Nikki Haley dress drama explained as presidential candidate sparks debate after wearing white to daughter's wedding

Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley made her way into the spotlight after she was seen wearing an off-white gown to her daughter’s wedding. This became a popular topic of discussion when netizens that she uploaded an image of the wedding ceremony on social media. In the family picture, Nikki Haley was seen wearing a white gown as she posed with her husband, Michael, son Nalin, daughter Rena, and son-in-law Jackson.

With many congratulatory messages came a few posts that criticized her for wearing off-white. Many social media users slammed the presidential contender and claimed that she was the one who looked like a bride, so the color chosen by Haley for her own daughter’s wedding was not appropriate for her. However, several others sided with Nikki Haley as they claimed that the dress is neither white nor off-white but is champagne colored instead.

Nikki Haley’s daughter, Rena, married her college sweetheart, Joshua Jackson, on April 15, 2023. The wedding ceremony took place at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, South Carolina. Talking about the former Governor of South Carolina, she is running against Donald Trump in the 2024 US Presidential election.

Nikki Haley @NikkiHaley



The day is here and we couldn’t be more excited for our daughter and future son. As we start this special day, our hearts are full knowing this is the day the Lord has made…. 🏽… As parents you pray your children will find that special someone to go through life with.The day is here and we couldn’t be more excited for our daughter and future son. As we start this special day, our hearts are full knowing this is the day the Lord has made….🏽… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… As parents you pray your children will find that special someone to go through life with. The day is here and we couldn’t be more excited for our daughter and future son. As we start this special day, our hearts are full knowing this is the day the Lord has made….❤️🙌🏽… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/PGOBzwqhI8

Appropriate or not? Social media users divided over Nikki Haley’s off-white dress at her duaghter’s wedding

Former South Carolina governor and the 29th United States ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, recently made headlines for her choice of attire at her daughter's wedding. While some social media users praised her for looking elegant and sophisticated in an off-white dress, others criticized her for wearing the same color as her daughter, who was the bride.

As such, the debate over Haley's wedding dress has sparked a heated discussion on social media, with users divided over whether or not her outfit was appropriate for the occasion.

Haley sparks controversy after the presidential candidate was seen wearing white at her daughter's wedding. (Image via Twitter)

Haley sparks controversy after the presidential candidate was seen wearing white at her daughter's wedding. (Image via Twitter)

Haley sparks controversy after the presidential candidate was seen wearing white at her daughter's wedding. (Image via Twitter)

Haley sparks controversy after the presidential candidate was seen wearing white at her daughter's wedding. (Image via Twitter)

Haley sparks controversy after the presidential candidate was seen wearing white at her daughter's wedding. (Image via Twitter)

However, at the moment, Nikki has not responded to the backlash, and the argument sparked on social media with regards to her dress.

All you should know about Nikki Haley

Nimarata Nikki Haley is an American politician who was the governor of South Carolina. Apart from this, she was also the 29th United States ambassador to the UN and served in the position for more than two years. Born in South Carolina, Nikki is Indian by origin as she was born to immigrant Sikh parents from Punjab, India.

On the topic of her education, Nikki graduated from Clemson University, where she pursued bachelors in accounting. She then started her political career in 2004 when she first ran for the South Carolina House of Representatives. Following this, Nikki Haley became the first Indian-American to hold office in Carolina.

She went on to be elected as a freshman legislator in 2005. Although she served in many positions, Nikki recently declared that she would be running for the 2024 US Presidential election, which makes her the first woman of color to be a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination.

On the personal front, Nikkir has a sister, Simran, who is a radio host and Fashion Institute of Technology alumna. She has two brothers, Mitti and Charan. Mitti served as a member of the US Army Chemical Corps, whereas Charan is a web designer. She married Michael Haley in 1996. The couple has two children, a son and a daughter.

Poll : 0 votes