Why is St Francis College Brooklyn’s athletics dept being cut out? Sports head Irma Garcia’s identity revealed 

St Francis College has made a surprising decision to disband its entire Division I athletics program as part of a strategic realignment plan. The program will be discontinued after the spring semester of 2023.

The coaches were notified of the development on the morning of Monday, March 20, while the athletes were informed in the afternoon before the official announcement.

On its website, St Francis College stated that the decision came after a “strategic realignment plan” approved by the college’s Board of Trustees. Brooklyn’s athletics department, which has been operational since 1963, is also being cut due to operating expenses and flattering revenue streams after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its statement, St Francis College also talked about athletic director Irma Garcia, who became the first-ever Latina in 2007 to lead a Division I athletic program.

Mark McSherry @MarkMcSherryNY



As a former journalism lecturer and student newspaper moderator at St Francis College, Brooklyn, who worked closely with the terrific athletics department for years, I am VERY sad to read about this.

All about St Francis College sports head Irma Garcia as the college shuts down its athletics department

Irma Garcia is the Director of Athletics at St Francis College. She joined the college in 2007 and is known for her leadership skills. Under her leadership, St Francis College’s women’s basketball program achieved a significant milestone by winning a record-high 19 games during the 2013-2014 season. This was followed by the school’s first-ever Northeast Conference Championship in the sport in 2015.

Rachel Bachman @Bachscore



This line now looks foreboding:



‘While the new campus does not include a gym or pool on site, the College is developing partnerships with nearby institutions to share indoor spaces….’

'While the new campus does not include a gym or pool on site, the College is developing partnerships with nearby institutions to share indoor spaces….' The entire campus relocated last fall.

Similarly, the men’s basketball team enjoyed a successful run in 2014-2015, and the men’s water polo team made it to the NCAA Final Four three times. Garcia’s skills made her a recipient of several awards in sports. She was also involved with the Women Leaders in College Sports.

She completed her Bachelor’s in Physical Education in 1980 from St Francis College and then her Master’s in Sports Management in 1999 from Brooklyn College. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has been the Director of Athletics at the college for 15 years and nine months.

As the college announced the closure of its athletics department, director Irma Garcia said in a statement:

“I come to you today to share the news of a decision I never anticipated during my time at St. Francis College. I am heartbroken that a decision has been made to eliminate the College’s athletics program.”

She also talked about how the pandemic profoundly impacted the college and said:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has left an indelible impact on St. Francis College, and as a result, Terrier Athletics. Our department has always been committed to providing an opportunity to compete at the Division I level, dating back to starting the oldest men's basketball program in New York City to the introduction of men's volleyball and women's soccer in 2019."

Founded in 1859, the college was relocated in September 2022 to a new location at The Wheeler Building in Brooklyn. The same does not include a gym or a pool on site. However, the college continued using various other fields nearby for outdoor sports.

