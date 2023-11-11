Who is Karl Saad ? Pace University student sparks outrage over ripping of posters of kidnapped Israelis in viral video

New York student Karl Saad has garnered immense backlash online after a video of him allegedly ripping down posters of kidnapped Israeli children went viral online. Nonprofit organization Stop Antisemitism took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal that he is a student at Pace University. At the time of writing this article, the educational institution had not responded to the occurrence.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains antisemitic sentiments. Readers' discretion is advised.

Sportskeeda does not support or endorse any of the views expressed here.

On November 6, Stop Antisemitism posted a video of Karl Saad taking down posters from a New York City pole. They wrote in their tweet, “The anger this man holds is frightening.”

The four-minute-long video started off with Karl Saad saying that the signs were sharing “false information.” He went on to announce that he does not hate Jews and that his actions were not antisemitic.

When an unidentified woman asked him whether he was proud of his actions, Karl Saad said, “this gives me so much joy,” as he continued to tear apart the posters.

Expand Tweet

Saad also got into a debate over what was happening in the Gaza strip with the women who questioned him for his actions. The video ended with him telling a woman:

“You’re getting rid of innocent people. Terrorist murderers? IDF is terrorist murderers.”

He went on to state that the IDF was “killing innocent children everyday.”

At the time of writing this article, the video had amassed nearly two million views. The video of Saad went viral amid the ongoing tension between Israel and Palestine.

Karl Saad is studying chemistry at Pace University

According to Opoyi, Karl Saad is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Pace University. He is reportedly studying in a C-STEP program that helps one hone their knack in research and also gain expertise in gel electrophoresis.

Karl Saad also has his own LinkedIn account, where he mentioned that his skills include Java and Excel. He also claimed to be “tech-savvy.”

Expand Tweet

Details regarding his previous education were unavailable online at the time of writing this article.

Saad took to his official X profile under the username @Karl032306 to defend himself under the comments section of the video being shared on X by various accounts. When asked why there weren’t any men who attacked him for his behavior, he stated:

“They were hiding behind the woman like human shields.”

Expand Tweet

Speaking about the current Middle East conflict he also said in a tweet:

“Oh and before you say anything about "KHAMAS" IDF has committed WAR CRIMES and GENOCIDE. It is the NAZI of the Middle East. Nazis are on the wrong side of history, AND SO IS THE IDF. Why is it that when the cops came all of you ran, I hope Tel Aviv crumbles and becomes ASH.”

“He is a coward little boy”: Karl Saad gets blasted online as New York City video goes viral

Internet users relentlessly trolled Saad for his actions. Others also questioned Pace University about whether any action was taken against the graduate for his actions. A few reactions to the viral video read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As mentioned prior, Pace University had not publicly responded to the video at the time of writing this article.