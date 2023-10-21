"Older antisemitic trope": Greta Thunberg stuffed animal controversy explained as Stand with Gaza post ensues backlash

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has garnered backlash online after sharing an alleged antisemitic social media post. Her recent social media post, which was uploaded on October 20, extended support to Palestine amidst their ongoing conflict with Israel.

Netizens could not help but notice that she had included a toy octopus, which has been identified as an antisemitic symbol since the Nazi era, in the picture she shared. This led to her being endlessly attacked online.

Greta Thunberg took to X to extend her support to Palestine and Gaza. The 20-year-old wrote in her social media post:

“Today we are striking in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and call civilians affected.”

She attached a picture of herself alongside her peers. They were seen holding placards that read- “STAND WITH GAZA,” “THIS JEW STANDS WITH PALESTINE,” “FREE PALESTINE” AND “CLIMATE JUSTICE NOW!”

The climate-warrior went on to receive backlash as many noticed a frowning blue octopus plushie in the background. X user @RobProvince tweeted:

Expand Tweet

Greta Thunberg comes under fire as octopus, an antisemitic symbol, revealed in her post

According to The Post, an octopus is often used as “anti-Jewish propaganda.” This comes after Josef Plank created the “Seppla” cartoon in 1938. The cartoon depicts an octopus with the Star of David over its head and its tentacles encompassing the earth.

The Holocaust Encyclopaedia revealed that the sketch came into being to warn the world of a Jewish uprising. Netizens were incredibly disheartened to see the Time’s Person of the Year honoree share “anti-Jew” sentiments. They were quick to take to X to put her on blast.

A few comments online read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Greta Thunberg addresses backlash

After coming under fire, Greta Thunberg deleted the photo from social media and uploaded another one sans the octopus. Addressing the controversy, she said on X:

“It has come to my knowledge that the stuffed animal shown in my earlier post can be interpreted as a symbol for antisemitism, which I was completely unaware of. The toy in the picture is a tool often used by autistic people as a way to communicate feelings.”

According to the Golden Steps ABA, Thunberg has autism. The same was recognized with her personality traits that reportedly include- “her amazing oral ability,” “her ability to stay hyper-focused on a topic,” “her above-average intelligence and talent” and her belief in doing and saying what is right.

Expand Tweet

Greta Thunberg also noted in her tweet that she is against all forms of prejudice and antisemitism.

In other news, the Swedish activist landed herself in controversy after her recent appearance in London. She and 25 others were arrested by the British police after protesting against an oil and gas conference that was taking place inside a hotel.

She was charged with a public order offense for not cooperating with the police. She was released on bail eventually and is ordered to appear in the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 15.