Who is Nozima Husainova? 25-year-old Citibank employee fired over antisemitic Hitler remark

An employee of Citibank, named Nozima Husainova, recently made headlines after she made an explosive comment on one of her Instagram Stories. In it, she seemingly promoted the genocide of Jews by Adolf Hitler during the Holocaust.

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive references to the Israel-Palestine conflict and the Holocaust. Readers' discretion is advised.

Here’s what she wrote:

“No wonder why Hitler wanted to get rid of all of them [smiley face emoji].”

While Nozima Husainova made all her social media accounts private in the face of backlash following the antisemitic remark, several users took a screenshot of her controversial post and spread it on the internet.

As soon as Nozima Husainova’s employers got the heat of the controversial statement, they fired her.

Nozima Husainova is a finance graduate

25-year-old Nozima Husainova was a personal banker at Citibank's Wall Street branch in the financial district located in lower Manhattan, New York City. She was employed at the bank from June 2021, right after she passed out of CUNY Brooklyn College with a graduate degree in BBA - finance.

According to the New York Post, Nozima Husainova’s now-deleted LinkedIn page revealed that her role at Citibank was “to foster relations with customers to build loyalty and to help increase sales to individual consumer clients.”

Meanwhile, as per the recruiting site Glassdoor, the average salary of a Citibank employee in Nozima Husainova’s entry-level position was nearly $75,000 annually.

As for her social media presence, the New York Post reported that Nozima Husainova had over 4,500 followers on Instagram before she turned it private.

Exploring the Citibank employee’s 'revolting' antisemitic Hitler remark

On Wednesday, a Citibank employee Nozima Husainova took to her Instagram Story and posted two pointers. The first talked about the bombing of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza, which killed hundreds of innocent and wounded Palestinian civilians. Her post mentioned how initially Israel allegedly took credit for the bombing, claiming “they did it to kill ‘terrorists’…and it was successful.”

The second pointer went on to clarify that once the horrific images and videos from the bombing site became viral and showed the number of casualties, the Israelis reportedly stopped taking credit, and even blamed the Palestinians for it saying, “Palestinians bombed themselves.”

After these two pointers, below her Story, Husainova wrote that no wonder Hitler wanted to get rid of all the Jews, seemingly endorsing the mass murder during the Holocaust.

In the wake of this “revolting” commentary, as Citibank termed it, they fired Husainova from her job and even issued a statement to the Daily Mail.

“We terminated the employment of the person who made the revolting antisemitic comment on social media. We condemn antisemitism and all hate speech and do not tolerate it in our bank.”

So far, Nozima has not commented on the termination from her job. Meanwhile, the investment bank’s move to sack Husainova comes amid the threats of business executives refusing employment opportunities to Harvard students who signed a letter accusing Israel of instigating the Hamas group for the attacks. The initiative is led by hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman.

For those uninitiated, Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 on the Gaza border, to which Israel responded with a counterattack. Since then, the Israel-Palestine conflict has claimed the lives of 3000 Palestinians and 1400 Israelis, as of Thursday’s report by the Wall Street Journal.

It is important to note that so far it remains unclear who bombed the hospital in Gaza. While some claim it was a rocket misfired by Hamas, others have blamed an Islamic Jihad group for the same. Many have even continued to accuse Israel.